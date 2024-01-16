The Miami Dolphins’ 2023 season has come to an end. It was perhaps appropriate that the final chapter of this season was written in the coldest game in franchise history because the Dolphins once blistering hot offense finished off the season ice cold. Meanwhile, the Dolphins’s shorthanded defense fought valiantly, but simply couldn’t do enough against a Kansas City Chiefs team and an elite quarterback in Patrick Mahomes that seemed completely undeterred by the elements.

It was a familiar performance in a season that ended up feeling all too familiar to Dolphins fans of a certain vintage.

Aaron and Josh are back to discuss the game and where the Dolphins go from here on another episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

SUBSCRIBE!

FOLLOW US!

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE