Miami Dolphins superstar left tackle Terron Armstead just was carted off the field with an apparent right leg injury sustained at the joint practice today between Miami and Houston. Armstead underwent arthroscopic knee surgery not long before training camp for some clean-up work to be done. No word if the knee Armstead possibly injured today was the same knee he had the surgery on.

Armstead played in 13 games in 2022 for Miami as he had a toe injury that he played through the entire season. In his final season in New Orleans in 2021, he played in 8 games. And in 2020, he played in 14 games for the Saints. Dating back to Armstead’s rookie season of 2013 he has never played every game in a full NFL season.

Dolphins LT Terron Armstead just got taken off on a cart after spending several minutes on the side. Didn’t put any weight on his right leg. https://t.co/0tOgNgsLOx — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) August 17, 2023

More on this story as it develops.