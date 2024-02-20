With the Super Bowl now in the rearview mirror, everyone will begin to focus on the 2024 NFL Draft. Brad Spielberger and Trevor Sikkema joined PFF to do a 1st round mock draft. Look below to see who they have Miami selecting in Round 1.
Yes, we know mock drafts before free agency, the combine, and in-person visits aren’t all that meaningful, but they are still fun to look at.
Round 1, Pick #21: Amarius Mims, OT Georgia
Strengths
- Massive offensive tackle with elite mass, length, and no bad weight.
- An explosive, high-energy athlete who resembles a move TE in an open space.
- Rotational freedom, length, and frame density afford him hyper-elite power capacity.
- Can effectively load his base and torque through extensions, slabbing DL off the snap.
- Flashes incredible lateral freedom when redirecting to match stunting pass rushers.
- Shows off impressive hinge flexibility for his size, which he uses to adjust his alignment.
- He can dominate in pass protection with his athleticism, strength, and wingspan.
- Leverages well in pass protection, using controlled lean and knee bend to widen reach.
- Can get great depth on his kick and maintain balance while matching rushers in-phase.
- Already proficient at aligning his base to funnel rushers outside and block interior lanes.
- Flashes near-elite processing speed and reactive athleticism when responding to stunts.
- Has a good sense of timing on two-hand extensions and can torque to lock out rushers.
- Angle-aware run blocker who can rotate his hips to seal defenders inside the scrum.
- Absolute road-grader on the ground with his athleticism, power, and finisher mentality.
- He has starting experience at both left and right tackle and can play both spots.
Weaknesses
- At his height, Mims naturally plays too tall into contact at times and negates his base.
- Sometimes stalls out his leg drive after initial contact, failing to sustain displacement.
- Occasionally veers past optimal angles in space and lacks elite recovery flexibility.
- Sometimes rolls his front foot onto his heel, which can impact his balance versus power.
- Is still relatively over-reliant on two-hand extensions and can hone his hand-fighting.
- Hand usage is still relatively bland and hands can be slow and imprecise on recovery.
- Can be more efficient loading and channeling knock-back power on extensions.
- Balance deteriorates the longer reps draw on, especially after initial anchor battles.
- Has a very small sample size of college tape, with just eight career starts.
- Missed time with an ankle injury in 2023 and missed snaps within games several times.