On ESPN NFL Live earlier this week, ESPN Commentator and former player Ryan Clark had some comments about how Tua looked and his physical build. CLICK HERE TO WATCH

The comments did not sit well with Tua. Today, at his media session, Tua responded and told Ryan Clark, “I would appreciate it if you kept my name out of your mouth.”

Other Miami Dolphins players, such as Tyreek Hill, have commented on this as well today after Tua made his statement—more on this story as it develops.