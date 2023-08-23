On ESPN NFL Live earlier this week, ESPN Commentator and former player Ryan Clark had some comments about how Tua looked and his physical build. CLICK HERE TO WATCH
The comments did not sit well with Tua. Today, at his media session, Tua responded and told Ryan Clark, “I would appreciate it if you kept my name out of your mouth.”
Other Miami Dolphins players, such as Tyreek Hill, have commented on this as well today after Tua made his statement—more on this story as it develops.
Tua to Ryan Clark: "It's a little weird."
"I come from Samoan family. Respect is everything"
“We are tough-minded people but if we need to get scrappy, we can get scrappy.”
“I would appreciate it if you kept my name out your mouth”
