On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap-Up Show, Mike and Tom break down Miami’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs to end their 2023 season. We talk about the key moments and plays in the game that led to the loss. We talk about the performance from Tua and the gameplan Mike McDaniel had for this game, and some confusing playcalling decisions he had that may have cost Miami a win. We give out our game balls and look ahead to what some immediate moves we may see with the organization in the days and weeks to come and have some difficult conversations about what Miami must do next year not to have their season end in a similar fate. —all this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Post-Game Wrap-Up Show.

