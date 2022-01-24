The Miami Dolphins head coaching search continues and the first round of interviews with the seven candidates that have been announced publicly have all been completed as of last Friday. And from that group of seven, you can make a list of pros and cons for each candidate and the IDC (Internet Dolphins Community) has its favorites and least favorites.

Mike McDaniel….worth taking a flyer on and a fast-rising assistant coach in the NFL.

Dan Quinn…went to a Super Bowl and he assembled an outstanding staff in Atlanta.

Brian Daboll…worked with Tua for a year in Alabama and would be a good choice to get the Miami Dolphins offense where it needs to be to compete.

Vance Joseph, Leslie Frazier, Kellen Moore, Thomas Brown….I am sure are all fine people and could be a decent head coach in the right situation. But at the end of the day, the best candidate is still out there and Miami hasn’t “officially” spoken to him yet and I think the Dolphins front office and owner Mr. Stephen Ross need to do one thing.

JUST GO OUT AND GET JIM HARBAUGH AND STOP PLAYING GAMES!



The answer, the only answer, to the Miami Dolphins vacancy at head coach is Jim Harbaugh

He literally checks every box for what the Dolphins want.

Previous Head Coaching experience, CHECK

Success in the NFL with a .688 winning percentage, CHECK

Went to a Super Bowl and 3 straight NFC Title games, CHECK

Winning record in the Playoffs (5-3), CHECK

Why are the Miami Dolphins not moving heaven and earth to try and land Harbaugh?

We know Stephen Ross loves the guy and tried to hire him in 2011 when he already had a head coach under contract.

We know Stephen Ross wrote big checks to his alma mater Michigan to help bring Harbaugh (also a Michigan grad) there to lead their football program.

Now Harbaugh is considering returning to the NFL and open to it, and Ross is publicly stating he doesn’t want to be the person to take Harbaugh away from Michigan?

And Ross is going to sit by and do nothing while Harbaugh possibly goes to Las Vegas or Chicago?

I don’t get it?

This makes no sense!

STOP THE MADNESS!

Jim Harbaugh is everything this Dolphins team needs right now. An offensive-minded coach with a proven track record and previous NFL head coaching experience. (And don’t give me the, he couldn’t beat Ohio St until this past season. STOP. Comparing college football to the NFL is not an apples-to-apples comparison.)

This has nothing to do with Tua, the defense, or Chris Grier. Just give Jim Harbaugh whatever he wants and total control to “fix” the Miami Dolphins.

Yes, I say the word “fix” because this organization is broken and it is going to take someone driven who has done it before to fix this mess and get the organization on the correct path to success.

Did you watch the Buffalo vs Kansas City divisional playoff game? Do you think Miami is anywhere near that level? Do you think hiring Leslie Frazier, Vance Joseph, or even someone I am a fan of like Mike McDaniel will have Miami near the Bills/Chiefs level in a couple of years? Answer: PROBABLY NOT!

There was once a famous political campaign that coined the phrase “It’s the economy, stupid” as a way to simplify their message to their campaign workers and to the American voters as to why they should vote for their candidate.

My message to the Miami Dolphins front office and Mr. Stephen Ross is, “It’s Jim Harbaugh, stupid.”

Go Get Your Man!