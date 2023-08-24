On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is joined by Ashley, the 305 Sports Babe, filling in for BigE this week. On today’s show, Mike and Ashely talk about the war of words currently going on between Ryan Clark of ESPN and Tua. Things escalated on Wednesday when Tua fired back, telling Ryan to keep his name out of his mouth. We recap the entire incident, how it has played out, and whether it was wise for Tua to address this or if he should have let it roll off his back and ignored it. Then, Mike and Ashley talk about the latest reports regarding Miami’s interest and quest to trade for superstar running back Jonathan Taylor. We have a new Miami Herald report out with new information, and they talk about whether Miami should make the trade. Then, to close the show, they recap today’s training camp practice, give the latest injury update, and talk about a scary incident from practice where a key Dolphins player went down for a while and had to be pulled from practice. —All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

