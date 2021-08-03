As a lifetime fan of a sports team, it’s often difficult to swallow the idea that your team isn’t always making the best moves for the team or for the fanbase. But we all know and understand the axioms of the NFL: Teams will do what’s best for the owners and executives…usually. But the Dolphins’ Mr. Ross and Mr. Grier seem to be bucking that trend with actually doing what’s best for the performance of our Dolphins.

On Sunday, the Buffalo News reported that the Pegula’s (owners of the Bills) are requesting a proposed $1.5 billion new stadium be paid completely with taxpayer dollars. Hell, I’m a lifelong Dolphins fan who was born and raised in Kansas City, and I even voted to pay for the Chiefs and Royals complex via tax dollars over a decade ago in Jackson County, Missouri. Mr. Ross has not done that with the renovations or expansion of Hard Rock Stadium or even the new Baptist Health Training Complex. He financed those things himself.

Mr. Ross, at the hands of the General Manager Chris Grier, has drafted solid players over the last several years. Mr. Ross has invested in his players, team, and community with a brand-spanking-new practice/training facility and first-class stadium upgrades. Hell, short of investing in uniforms that seemingly the entire fanbase wants to be reverted back to the throwbacks and hiring terrible front office staff and poorly suited head coaches before this regime, Mr. Ross and the team seem to be on the up and up. Cue: The theme song from The Jefferson’s, Movin’ on Up.



This is not meant to be a puff piece to prop up the ownership or the executive team. This is an examining look at how and why the Dolphins fan base seems to be the most divided among any sports franchise in recent (or distant) memory. I’m a lifelong Fins Fan since 1988 when my first little league football team in Kansas City, Missouri, was emblazoned with the Dolphins moniker. I never looked back. Have I been accused of being a “homer” over the years? Sure. What real fan of a franchise hasn’t been? If you haven’t been accused of supporting your team en route to fisticuffs, then maybe you’re not a true fan. Yes, I’m talking to YOU, Fairweather, and/or overly negative fans. Times. Are. Good. Repeat it with me: Times are good for our Dolphins of Miami.

We are currently sitting smack in the middle of the most anticipated season for our Miami Dolphins for the better part of two DECADES. Yes, decades! How is it that, what seems to be half of the fanbase, is a glass-half-empty group? How is it that half of “us” think Tua is terrible? How is it that half of “us” think Coach Flo and Chris Grier are garbage? How is it that half of “us” think Stephen Ross is just in “it” for the money and not for wins? It should be absolutely apparent that this team, this regime, this quarterback, this fanbase is ready to win and win now – Ready to make moves, cuts, acquisitions, etc. Ready to flip the script.

For those of you who continue to chop down at the knees, this staff, these players, and this owner – Get over it. Get over yourself and your uncanny ability to play armchair quarterback. We’re. Only. Fans. No one is paying you, or me for that matter, millions of dollars to make hard decisions about our favorite team. Grier and Flo can see, hear, smell, taste football details from their pinky, more than we can from our entire being. Is it okay to question? Yes. Is it okay to wonder if it’s all “going to work out?” Of course. I wonder these things every day as a diehard. However, if you find yourself losing sleep because you think Tua Tagovailoa is trash or you find yourself bitching about your own team while they are doing some exciting (albeit early) things in Training Camp, then maybe you should examine yourself, your life, and whether or not you truly want this team to succeed. There is such a thing as self-sabotage, and many people do and say things to protect their feelings, hearts, and reputation.

If you complain about “your” team right now, when the rest of the world collectively believes we are in the best position in decades, then maybe you’re just self-sabotaging to protect your heart from more Dolphins’ sorrow. I’m not mad at you for doing so. But I am pleading with you to have a little faith in what our team is doing. Have faith that our team’s owner has FINALLY put the right people in the right positions to truly build a postseason roster. Have faith that our quarterback is going to take a big step forward in his second year. Have optimism for an exciting season, if nothing else.

If none of these positive things actually pan out, then I may join you in self-sabotage to protect my own heart from another terrible letdown amid a .500 season. But in the meantime, let’s get fired up for a new season, some imminent growing pains, and hopefully a deep postseason run. Fins up, Dolfans.