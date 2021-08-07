(Before you dive in here, make sure you’ve read my article from earlier this week about the Dolphins 2021 roster)

What if I told you that the Miami Dolphins were destined to make the playoffs in 2021?

You’d probably be ecstatic, and rightfully so. But you’d also probably call me a fraud because earlier this week, I posted an article outlining three reasons why the Dolphins might NOT make the playoffs this year.

But hear me out because this is what I believe: The Fins will make the playoffs in 2021, one way or another.

I’m playing both sides here because I think it’s valuable to explore both sides of an argument (very arms dealer-esque of me, appealing to both the optimists and the pessimists). This is especially true with a franchise like the Dolphins — the checkered history of the last twenty years since Marino makes it so that there are no guarantees, no privilege of annual playoff contention like in the case of the Packers, the Steelers, the Saints.

So while nothing is promised with this South Florida franchise — and there are obstacles on the road to the playoffs this season — I think this year’s squad has the goods to go the distance.

Why? Allow me to explain…



Loading...

— The makeup of the defensive front seven: It would be a weak move to list the entire defense as a reason why Miami will make the playoffs, and as I mentioned in my last article, I have a couple of concerns about the secondary, so let’s focus on the defensive line and linebackers here.

I think this unit has the potential to be one of the most underrated in football this season.

The depth that Flores has built at the defensive tackle position, in particular, is impressive. Raekwon Davis, Zach Sieler, Adam Butler, and Christian Wilkins (though he’ll play more outside this season) make up the nucleus of the defensive line and are a formidable group by themselves. Wilkins should continue to grow as a playmaker while still proving capable of eating double-teams to free up linebackers. Butler’s pass rush prowess will be a major asset, and Sieler and Davis’s size and athleticism will continue to give teams issues in the trenches.

What’s most exciting about the defensive tackles is that they’re a young group altogether. Wilkins is only in his third year, Raekwon his second, Butler is new to the team, and Sieler was on the Ravens’ practice squad not long ago.

Outside of the defensive tackles, the edge players and off-ball linebackers are also brimming with potential.

First-round rookie Jaelan Phillips could be dynamic as a rusher if he’s able to stay healthy; Emmanuel Ogbah at end with his hand in the dirt more often had nine sacks last season and is an underappreciated threat to offenses; Andrew Van Ginkel’s explosive development last season should only continue both as an edge rusher and as a player in space at outside linebacker.

While I wasn’t sold on Jerome Baker heading into last season, he earned the new contract that the Dolphins just gave him with a good 2020 campaign. He paired with Benardrick McKinney — who I loved coming out of the draft in 2015 because of his insane size and athleticism — should have fans plenty excited about the core of the defense.

And finally, players like Vince Biegel, Brennan Scarlett, and Shaq Griffin also bring value to the team no matter which of them survive cut-downs to the 53-man roster. With Flores’ coaching and varied schemes up front, the front seven of the defense is already a playoff-caliber unit. And speaking of playoff-caliber units…

— The varied tight end group: It’s something I never understood after last season, but the tight ends didn’t get nearly enough press for how well they performed in 2020.

As Travis Wingfield pointed out in his earlier 2021 preview of the position, the Dolphins’ tight ends last season set several franchise records. They recorded 91 catches for 1,061 yards, both good enough to claim the top of the leaderboard. Additionally, their 11 touchdowns tied the team record.

But why am I reminiscing on 2020 when this is about why the tight ends could be why the Fins make the big dance in 2021?

Because they’re all returning.

And what’s more, is that they have reinforcements. Miami drafted Boston College tight end, Hunter Long in the third round this year, a sneakily athletic pass-catcher who has experience playing in both run and pass-heavy offenses at BC.

Mike Gesicki headlines the returning group and should continue to be a seam-busting slot weapon. At the same time, Durham Smythe and Adam Shaheen are both capable blockers and can be reliable, if not flashy, options in the passing game.

The group is so deep that one of these names may not end up on the 53-man roster because of the signing of H-back/tight end Cethan Carter from the Bengals. The special teams ace and multi-tool on offense have a high likelihood to make the team, so keep an eye out for someone being dealt in a trade or just barely being the odd man out in the roster numbers game.

This group is a key component of giving the offense some consistency in both the running (via blocking) and passing (via, well, catching passes) games.

And the man they’ll be catching those passes from?

He’s also a big reason why I think Miami makes the playoffs:

— Tua Tagovailoa’s development and his IT factor: I know, you’ve heard it before. And I’ve said it before.

Tua has IT, that intangible thing that makes him a winner and a leader.

But have we seen it? Only in glimpses.

Last year, the Cardinals and Chiefs games came to mind when the rookie quarterback strapped the team to his back and carried them once to victory and once to a close defeat against the defending Super Bowl champs.

Few players in recent memory have had to deal with as much pressure as Tagovailoa — he’s either loved or hated by the national media, and South Florida fans have pinned their hopes and dreams for their favorite team squarely on his shoulders.

That’s a lot to carry for anyone, let alone a 23-year-old, not even two years out of college.

The reality is that, as I wrote about in the last column, this team will likely go as far as Tua takes them. The defense should be good once again, and the running game will hopefully improve as the receiving corps undoubtedly has, but this team needs a quarterback.

It has ever since Marino retired, as I’ve said so many times.

Tua has looked sharp in camp, including with pads, and teammates and beat writers alike have noticed that he looks rejuvenated after last year. The confidence, poise, and ability of Tuscaloosa Tua in college are back, it seems.

Miami’s novel co-offensive coordinator approach mirrors what Tua once had at Alabama. His receiving corps has been bolstered compared to 2020, and a full offseason spent training physically and with his pass-catchers rather than rehabbing all have laid the groundwork for a second-year jump. My biggest concern regarding Tua’s surroundings, of course, is the young offensive line.

In all, I’m betting on Tua and these Dolphins to the playoffs in 2021. When the final whistle of the regular season blows months from now, Tua will have made sure that the Dolphins aren’t yet done for the season. And is this a guarantee?

Hell no.

Because would it really be Dolphins football if it was?

(Thanks for reading! For more content, please give me a follow on Twitter @EvanMorris72)