Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that superstar Left Tackle Terron Armstead will miss the Giants game on Sunday and is going to be out weeks. And that the time frame for his return is weeks, not days. But he does expect him to play again this year. Kendall Lamm will take his place. Armstead injured his knee Sunday when he was rolled up on during a play in which Liam Eichenberg couldn’t hold his block, causing Armstad to eventually go down. Armstead missed the first two games of the season with an injury that occurred in mid-August.

