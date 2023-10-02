Throughout the off-season, there was plenty of speculation regarding players Miami could make a trade for, but all of those players were Running Backs. With a great showing from Running Backs De’Von Achane, Raheem Mostert, & Salvon Ahmed, those speculations have been silenced. But some trades could still be made to make this team better…instantly. There are some holes in this team, and a few players could make this team complete. The Miami Dolphins are expected to be contenders and have no time to waste, so I do expect them to make aggressive moves to get this team over the hump. With the additions of players like Tyreek Hill & Jalen Ramsey, there’s a very small window, and we can’t waste another year just being hopeful. This team must win a playoff game and make a deep playoff push. We need the right personnel to compete with the best of the best in the AFC, and after the game against the Buffalo Bills, there is still obviously still a gap. Chris Grier needs to be on the phone, and he needs to be on the phone now. As a disclaimer, none of the players I’m getting ready to name are Offensive linemen since there isn’t exactly a surplus of Offensive linemen to trade for. All of these are hypothetical and highly unlikely, but here are four players Miami could trade for that would make them instantly better.

Tight End, Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

I’ve heard Kyle Pitt’s name being thrown around in trade rumors, and some Miami Dolphin fans have entertained the idea while others have completely shut it down. For those who identify with the latter group, it is understandable that every player seems photoshopped into a Miami Dolphins uniform every time we open Twitter. Fans were pounding the table for a playmaking tight end during the off-season. Miami made it clear they were content with veteran tight end Durham Smythe when they extended his contract for two more years and didn’t make any other significant moves at the tight end position. Smythe is a solid tight end with great blocking skills, but adding a tight end with playmaking abilities bolsters up this offense more than it already is. This offense values versatility and speed, and Kyle Pitts offers you both. Pitts is an athletic tight end who runs a 4.44…Mike McDaniel’s eyes would pop with how many plays he could draw up for him. Pitts gives you a deep threat and a red-zone target we desperately need. When I look at this Wide Receiver/Tight End corps, there isn’t anyone who gives you a real chance regarding 50/50 balls. Many fans have called Pitts a “Mike Gesicki 2.0,” but there’s a huge gap in athleticism between Pitts and Gesicki. Kyle Pitts isn’t known for his blocking ability, but he’s not unwilling or lacks the athleticism to do so. This would add more speed to an offense with plenty of it. He and Durham Smythe having two different skill sets would make a nice 1-2 punch. Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith denies the notion that Pitts is available, but if the Atlanta Falcon’s season takes a turn for the worst, that could change very soon. With Kyle Pitts being underutilized, he may be on the trade block sooner rather than later. With the recent injuries to the Dolphins WR corps, plenty of targets would be available for Pitts. Maybe the revolving door of the WR3 position isn’t meant to be filled by a Wide Receiver at all. What Atlanta may ask for in return is unclear, but if anyone can pull it off, it’s Chris Grier. Once healthy, I’d offer Wide Receiver Erik Ezukanma as a part of a package deal. Atlanta obviously values wide receivers who can come out of the backfield, and “Eze-E” would give the Falcons that versatility.

Defensive End, Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers

If I’m Chris Grier, I’m dipping my hands into the jar of the NFC South division once again. The Miami Dolphins have struggled to get to the QB in the last few games, and it’s very clear that Miami needs some more “dawgs” on the Defensive line. Bradley Chubb has been inconsistent, and Jaelen Phillips has been in and out of the lineup due to injury. I’d be adding someone like Brian Burns and pairing him with ILB/OLB Andrew Van Ginkel to help this line and help it fast. Brian Burns is an uber-athletic defensive end with great flexibility. If you want a dawg, then look no further. Burns recorded 12.5 sacks last season and 63 total tackles. One thing Miami is missing is someone who can go get sacks. With the QBs we have to face in this conference, we need more than an “almost got there” pass rush. This could be a perfect scenario; the Carolina Panthers may be looking to enter into rebuild mode soon (especially if we hand them another L next week in what is already a winless season). I also heard that the Panthers are in the market for a Wide Receiver, and boy, do we have someone for you: Cedrick Wilson Jr. A change of scenery could benefit him, and Brian Burns won’t have his prime years wasted away in a rebuild. I’m sure some draft compensation would be required, and I’d be willing to give up next year’s 2nd round pick. The only concern would be figuring out what to do with an already crowded Edge room that includes Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, Emmanuel Ogbah, & Andrew Van Ginkel. The possibility of moving off of Bradley Chubb is improbable, but if there is a loophole in this contract, I’d be trying to find it. Andrew Van Ginkel is untouchable since he’s been the most productive of the group and is obviously a “Vic Fangio guy.” I know that Jaelan Phillips is a fan favorite, but he hasn’t stayed healthy; plus, Miami will have to make some tough decisions on who to pay in the off-season, and it might be best to move on from Phillips now to make that decision slightly easier. I’d try to get some draft compensation for him, and as for Ogbah, I’d look for a team who is deficient at the Edge position, possibly because of injury, and give him away for pennies.

Linebacker, Patrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens

This trade is less likely to happen due to the fact that the Baltimore Ravens are also a contending team in the AFC and will have to see Miami later in the season…But it’s worth a shot. Miami is in need of better linebacker play or a linebacker in general. Our Linebackers have been nonexistent, and Patrick Queen has been a name linked to Miami before. Queen offers versatility at the position that Miami is in dire need of. Patrick Queen is entering the last year of his rookie contract, maybe a swap for Jaelen Phillips makes sense for both teams. The Ravens paid Roquan Smith a huge contract and also took LB Trenton Simpson in last year’s draft, which may leave Queen as the odd man out. Adding him to do this defense gives you someone who can shoot the gap, shed off blocks, and drop back in coverage efficiently. In other words, he gives you something the starting Linebackers on this team have lacked on a consistent basis. It’s widely known that this is Jerome Baker’s last season with the team, but I’d take the opportunity if there’s a way to move off of him sooner.

Cornerback, Patrick Surtain Jr, Denver Broncos

Patrick Surtain is another player who would be a highly unlikely addition, but after Miami routed the Denver Broncos by 50, that man must be saved. It’s only right for Surtain Jr. to make his home in Miami as a favor to his father, Patrick Surtain Sr., who spent seven seasons in Miami. The season hasn’t gone how the Denver Broncos had expected, and Surtain Jr. doesn’t need his prime years wasted on a mediocre team. Surtain Jr. would give you the lockdown corner you need to travel with players like Stefon Diggs. With this move, Kader Kohou could remain at the nickel position where he’s best suited. Xavien Howard is a shell of what he used to be, and Miami should get what they can for him. A move for Surtain Jr. would either mean Cam Smith stepping up on the other side opposite of Surtain Jr. and moving Jalen Ramsey to safety when he becomes healthy or Ramsey being opposite of Surtain Jr. on the outside, giving Cam Smith more time to develop. Surtain Jr. is arguably the best corner in the league but can sometimes be forgotten, rotting away in Denver; he deserves to play for a contender, and why not go back to the place where his pops played and where he has family ties? The Broncos may have a Top-10 pick in next year’s draft and may look to add more draft picks. The Miami Dolphins and Denver have done business before, which led to Miami acquiring OLB Bradley Chubb. I’d be willing to give up a couple of 1st round picks to a team that could be in rebuild mode soon. What did the 2022 Los Angeles Rams say again? Oh yeah, “F-those picks”.

Miami has a closing window and a 1st round exit is no longer an option. Miami must be aggressive and treat this season like a championship or bust season. I say no time for patience; go and get the players you need to complete this team so we can compete for a championship.