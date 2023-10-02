The Buffalo Bills had the recipe for how to beat Tua Tagovailoa, and they did exactly that in their Week 4 match up against the Miami Dolphins. After a 3-0 start, Josh Allen delivered the Dolphin’s first loss of the season, effectively shutting Tua down, and exposing their Achilles heel. Greg Jennings and Willie Colon join Craig Carton to decide whether Dolphins fans should be worried, and what this says about Josh Allen’s Bills.