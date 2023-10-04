On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike talks about all of the latest news in the world of the Miami Dolphins. Mike talks about looking ahead to the NY Giants this upcoming weekend and why the Dolphins better not overlook them and take them lightly because if they do, they may be looking at another loss. He then talks about the issues Miami currently has on defense and why some players need to step up and play, like how they are being paid at this time. Can the Dolphins get a pass rush without blitzing? That is the million-dollar question right now that may solve many of the Fins’ issues on that side of the ball. Also, Terron Armstead’s contract makes it virtually impossible to move on from for a few years; we examine how Miami got into this mess. And we talk about why Liam Eichenberg just needs to go….be let go. To close the show, Mike talks about the misinformation that Kyle Brandt of the NFL Network spread this past Monday on Good Morning Football, how his career is in the toilet, and how the shows he is on have declining ratings and are being canceled. —All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

