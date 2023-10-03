Week 4 is now in the books, and fantasy football sends you through an entire spectrum of emotions. This week, I went 2-2 in four leagues, and it has a lot to do with some disappointing outputs by our very own Miami Dolphins. First, let’s highlight the highs and lows of the Dolphins matchup against the Bills:

Dolphins Bills

De’Von Achane – 27.0 Josh Allen – 36.5

Braxton Berrios – 17.4 Stefon Diggs – 36.0

Tua Tagovailoa – 13.98 Gabe Davis – 15.1

Tyreek Hill – 10.2 James Cook – 14.7

In my last article, I mentioned starting all of these guys, but you’ll notice that Jaylen Waddle (8.6) and Raheem Mostert (5.5) did not make the list. They had rough games, and it was like that for most Dolphins players, with Achane being the exception. Time to take a look at the top performers across the league:

QB: Josh Allen – 36.5

RB: Christian McCaffrey – 48.7

WR: AJ Brown – 38.5

TE: Cole Kmet – 27.6

D/ST: Seahawks – 29.0

K: Jake Elliot – 18.0

If you think those numbers are insane, you’re right. Josh Allen had 5 total TDs, and McCaffrey had 4; those kinds of fantasy numbers are easy to attain on outputs like that. You might notice it’s weird to have a Bears player up there, but I’m guessing the Broncos’ defensive performance last week was not an anomaly.

As the season goes on, there will be risers and fallers in the fantasy world. In this article, I’ll highlight a couple of players at each position that are gaining traction and others that are falling down the line.

Stock Up

QB: CJ Stroud (21.84) and Joshua Dobbs (23.4) are on my radar if you need a quarterback. Stroud has been improving weekly, and Dobbs put up 23 fantasy points against arguably the best defense in the league.

RB: David Montgomery (34.1) is the workhorse in Detroit, and the Lions will likely continue to use him in the red zone. Isaiah Pacheco (24.8) is starting to gain traction and is the top back in KC. With the pass catchers less reliable, the Chiefs are leaning more on Pacheco and the run game.

WR: Nico Collins (35.8) went off against the Steelers on Sunday, and he may be Stroud’s favorite target, as well as the number 1 option on the team. DJ Moore (27.1) has now scored two touchdowns in as many games; expect the Bears to try and air it out as they look for their first win against the Commanders on Thursday night.

TE: Cole Kmet (27.6), yes, another Bear, it’s weird, but the tight end position is as thin as it gets, so any spark is a reason for hope. Jake Ferguson (14.7) finally looked like the option he could be for the Cowboys offense. Keep an eye on him, but as I just mentioned, tight end is thin.

Stock Down

QB: Joe Burrow (4.7): I don’t know what to say about Burrow, but he’s been fantasy irrelevant this season; he’s riding the bench until further notice.

RB: Jahmyr Gibbs (9.1) is not being used the way the Lions offensive coordinator promised he would use him. I’m benching Gibbs this week and from now on.

WR: Josh Reynolds (9.9) will probably take a step back on the depth chart with Jameson Williams returning from suspension. Reynolds was the deep threat for the Lions but will likely fall to WR3 on the team.

TE: Dallas Goedert (4.5) is struggling to find fantasy relevance in an offense that features so many weapons. I’m fading Goedert going forward, but you have to start him if you can’t find any other suitable option.

Week 4 is in the books; stay tuned for Week 5 of Fin-Tasy W/Frank to find out who you should be starting and sitting in the coming matchups.