Mary Kaboly of The Athletic reports that the Miami Dolphins are one of many teams that have shown preliminary interest in free agent WR Tyler Boyd of the Cincinnati Bengals. Boyd is arguably the best free agent WR on the market at this time, and the Dolphins are in desperate need of help at WR as they currently do not have a legitimate 3rd WR on this roster.

They did meet with Odell Beckham Jr a couple of weeks back, and Mike McDaniel confirmed the Dolphins did offer OBJ a contract. Because of Boyd’s age, it makes sense that Boyd would cost more money than OBJ, so Miami’s interest may have faded quickly as they are in a poor salary cap situation at this time. Post June 1st, Miami will open up over $18 million in salary cap space, but some of that may be used for the Tua extension or extensions for Jevon Holland, Jaylen Waddle, or Jaelan Phillips.

I would find it unlikely that Miami would meet the salary demand Boyd is probably asking for as he shops for a new team this offseason.

Tyler Boyd was the Bengals’ second-round pick out of Pittsburgh in the 2016 draft. In his career, he has caught 513 passes for 6,000 yards and 31 touchdowns for the Bengals. In 2023, he had 67 receptions for 667 yards and two touchdowns.

The Dolphins have two elite wide receivers in Hill and Waddle but are in desperate need of WR depth at this time. This offseason, they have lost Chase Claypool and Robbie Chosen. They did re-sign Braxton Berrios, but that was for more of his special teams role than his wide receiver role, and they also re-signed River Cracraft.

In 2023, when Tyreek Hill was injured vs the Titans, he was never 100% when he did return to the field. Jaylen Waddle was also less than 100% at the end of the season, and Miami’s offense suffered during that time and during the playoff run and playoff game. The Dolphins, this offseason, must address through the draft or free agency the wide receiver depth to ensure that does not happen again in 2024.

More on this story as it develops.