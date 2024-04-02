The Miami Dolphins have re-signed offensive tackle Kendall Lamm to a one-year contract. Lamm had one of his most productive NFL seasons since entering the league in 2015 last year for Miami. He started 8 of 17 games for the Miami Dolphins filling in at left tackle for Terron Armstead.

Since entering the NFL, Lamm has bounced around from Houston, Tennessee, Cleveland, and now Mimai. With this move, and the return of Isaiah Wynn, the Dolphins appear to be running it back with many of the same faces on the offensive line as they had in 2022. Aaron Brewer will slide into center replacing Connor Williams. And Miami will have an open competition at right guard between Robert Jones, Lester Cotton, Liam Eichenberg, Jack Driscoll, or any potential rookie they draft for the open right guard position.

With the return of Lamm, it does give Miami some insurance incase/when Terron Armstead misses more time in 2024 knowing they have a tackle on the roster who knows the offense and played well last season.