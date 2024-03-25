Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel spoke with the media Monday morning at the 2024 NFL Owners meeting. When asked about Miami’s meeting with Odell Beckham Jr last week and the possibility of the Dolphins signing him. Coach McDaniel said,

“We did make him an offer. He’s had a phenomenal career, and he has really good football ahead of him, so he has options. Business takes time, but I would enjoy coaching him.”

Odell Beckham would be a perfect fit for Mike McDaniel’s offense, which is wide receiver-based, and wide receivers are the primary component of what makes the offense work.

Beckman will be 32 in November and has been one of the most prolific wide receivers in the NFL since entering the league in 2014. He has started 97 of 110 games and has 59 career touchdowns. In 2023, he played in 14 games, started 6, and had 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns.

Beckham won a Super Bowl with the Rams; in a game, he caught a touchdown and also injured his knee, which caused him to miss the 2022 season. He is a 2X-Second Team All-Pro, 3X Pro Bowl player, who was also the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2014. He has previously played with the Giants, Browns, Rams, and Ravens.

The Dolphins have two elite wide receivers in Hill and Waddle but are in desperate need of WR depth at this time. This offseason, they have lost River Cracraft, Chase Claypool, and Robbie Chosen. They did re-sign Braxton Berrios, but that was for more of his special teams role than his wide receiver role.

In 2023, when Tyreek Hill was injured vs the Titans, he was never 100% when he did return to the field. Jaylen Waddle was also less than 100% at the end of the season, and Miami’s offense suffered during that time and during the playoff run and playoff game. The Dolphins, this offseason, must address through the draft or free agency the wide receiver depth to ensure that does not happen again in 2024.

