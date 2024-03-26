On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is flying solo, talking about all of the latest news in the world of the Miami Dolphins. Mike McDaniel spoke with the media on Monday morning at the NFL owner’s meetings, and he covered a plethora of topics. He gave his thoughts on Miami possibly signing Odell Beckham Jr, and he spoke about Tyreek Hill and all of his off-the-field situations and what approach he and the Dolphins organization are taking moving forward; he spoke about whether Tua will be at OTAs as the team and his representation work on a long term deal, and McDaniel spoke about if 2024 is a reset season. The big takeaway, though, was the part in which Mike McDaniel said he had thought long and hard about giving up play-calling responsibilities, and he said he won’t for now but will adjust if necessary. We also have some Shaq Barret contract details and new international rights the Dolphins have overseas. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

