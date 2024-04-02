Frame might be close to maxed out.

DRAFT PROFILE: BIO

Byron Murphy II from DeSoto High School was rated a 3-star recruit by ESPN and handed a 4-star grade by 247 Sports. After high school, Murphy II joined Texas after being heavily recruited.

In 2021 as a freshman Murphy II saw action in 12 games and played a total of 298 snaps for the Longhorns. He recorded 11 tackles, 7 assists, while adding 10 stops. As a pass rusher, he added 11 total pressures, which included 9 QB hurries, no QB hits, and 2 sacks on the season.

As a sophomore for the Longhorns in 2022 Murphy II played in 12 games and took part in 358 snaps for the Longhorns. He recorded 22 tackles, 7 assists, while adding 18 stops. As a pass rusher, he chalked up 19 total pressures, and 16 QB hurries, 2 QB hits, and a sack during the year.

In 2023 as a junior Murphy II played in 13 games and contributed on 397 snaps. He recorded 13 tackles, 5 assists while making 19 stops. As a pass rusher, he produced an incredible 40 total pressures, which included 30 QB hurries, 4 QB hits, and 6 sacks on the year. His remarkable season earned him an invitation to the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

SCOUTING REPORT: STRENGTHS

Elite athletic skills — Made Bruce Feldman’s ‘Freaks List’ at number 18. He wrote: “has been clocked at 18 MPH on the GPS, had a team-best 455-pound front squat, and power-cleaned 375 pounds. He could’ve gone heavier, but strength coach Torre Becton shut him down. Becton says Murphy could’ve gotten 500 on the front squat and 405 in the power clean.”

Exhibits explosive first-step quickness and disrupts plays behind the line of scrimmage, proving to be a nightmare for offensive coordinators.

Utilizes exceptional leverage and core strength to anchor against the run and combat double teams, maintaining line integrity.

Agile and quick, capable of shooting gaps with precision, significantly disrupting both run and pass plays.

Displays a relentless motor and high-energy play, consistently battling through the whistle across every snap.

Effective hand technique allows him to shed blocks and navigate through traffic to apply pressure or make stops.

Demonstrates versatile defensive capabilities, effective in various schemes with the ability to impact the game across multiple fronts.

Has a sharp football IQ, quickly diagnosing plays and adjusting his approach to disrupt offensive schemes effectively.

Brings a blend of athleticism and technique to the field, offering potential for growth and refinement at the next level.

While his sack numbers aren’t elite, his non-sack pressure numbers are. He also forces double teams allowing others to get his sacks.

SCOUTING REPORT: WEAKNESSES Despite his disruptive presence, lacks the prototypical NFL size for an interior lineman, raising concerns about matchups against larger linemen.

Occasionally relies too heavily on athleticism, which could be mitigated with further technical refinement.

While effective against the run, could enhance power and consistency in leg drive during engagements.

Can improve precision in hand fighting to consistently defeat experienced blockers in the NFL.

Aggressiveness sometimes leads to over-penetration, necessitating more disciplined play recognition and tackle execution.