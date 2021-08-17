The Dolphins, through one preseason game, still have a rather crowded wide receiver room from which they will have to part ways before the regular season. Jakeem Grant, Robert Foster, Mack Hollins, and Lynn Bowden have all been clawing for the last roster spots at their position throughout camp.

Still, there remains questions about who will round out the tail-end of the WR corps. Allen Hurns suffered a hand injury that caused Miami to put him on IR and most likely end his season. However, Mack Hollins is apparently set on squashing any doubt around his ability to break camp with this team.



Loading...

The 6’4” 221-pound receiver Hollins has continually come up big for the Dolphins since the team claimed him off waivers from the Eagles in December 2019. Of course, none of us will forget that night in Vegas last season, but Hollins’ Dolphins moments don’t seem like they’re coming to an end before this season, at least. In their first preseason game against Chicago, Hollins tallied 30 snaps combined on offense and special teams. He reeled in 2 catches for 20 yards and had another reception negated by a penalty. Hollins also excels on special teams – something that Flores & Co. values immensely. While he did have some drop issues in 2020, I find it hard to believe that the Dolphins don’t see the value in a grinder like Hollins. His ability to force the issue on special teams, combined with his knack for jumping in on offense and using his size to outmatch defenders physically, makes him the ideal role player.

Robert Foster, another receiver/special teamer who Miami brought in this offseason, is Hollins’ biggest threat. Foster has also surprised some throughout this preseason and could crack the team if Miami were to move on from someone like Jakeem Grant, but Hollins has to have the upper hand at this point. Ever since Brian Flores took over as the man in Miami, we’ve heard about the culture he planned to instill in the locker room. That culture seems to be firmly in place after 2020, and to establish that sort of environment, the men in the room must fit the mold. Mack Hollins is a Flores guy through and through. While there are still many roster moves and decisions to be made before the opener, Hollins should have a spot on this team cemented.