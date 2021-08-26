This past Tuesday, August 24th, was the NFL’s deadline for the teams to make their second cutdown to 80 players. In Miami’s case, it is 81 due to the international player on the roster, guard Durval Queiroz Neto. The players Miami released were all from one side of the ball, the offense. The players cut from the team were three wide receivers and one offensive lineman.

Isaiah Ford is one of the wide receivers cut from the Miami roster. Isaiah Ford was drafted by Miami in 2017 and has been on and off the roster every year since. Ford has always looked good in the preseason but disappears in the regular season. Ford has played in 29 games in the four years he played here. Robert Foster is another wide receiver who had promise, but he did not make much of a show in training camp and the preseason.



Lynn Bowden Jr was placed on the injured reserve. Bowden cannot play this season unless Miami releases him with an injury settlement and then resigns him. If the Dolphins release Bowden, he is free to sign with another team. Miami made a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for then-rookie Bowden last year. Bowden started in four games and played a total of 10. The fourth player cut from the team was offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor. Eluemunor, a 2017 draftee, played for the Baltimore Ravens in 2017-2018 and the New England Patriots in the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

None of the cuts were a shock. Bowden being placed on injured reserve was not the best news as he has shown promise. The wide receiver room had to be the biggest room to cut down. We still have eleven active receivers, where most teams carry six or seven wide receivers. The offensive line, where the Dolphins find themselves most vulnerable, only has fourteen players active. The offensive line needs to keep more players for depth than the wide receiver corps. Next Tuesday we will see the final 28 players cut from the team to make the 53-man roster. Sunday’s game against Cincinnati should be a good one, with these players trying to show they are good enough to wear the Aqua and Orange.