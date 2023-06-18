The Supplemental Draft is back! For those that are unaware, there hasn’t been a Supplemental Draft in 3 years, but on July 11th, it is returning.

So, the question to ask is, could the Dolphins find a piece in the 2023 Supplemental Draft to help them this upcoming season?

As of today, it seems unlikely, but there is still time until July 11th.

I say it is unlikely because, as of today, only one player has been approved by the NFL to be in the draft. Purdue WR Milton Wright.

Wright is a very good player and will most likely be selected in the supplemental draft, but Miami doesn’t have a pressing need at the position.

But we do know this Dolphins team still has a few holes to plug, specifically at defensive tackle, offensive line, safety, and tight end. So, should more players seek league approval to enter the supplemental draft between now and July 11th, it wouldn’t be out of the realm to see Chris Grier try and land a player who could potentially come in mid-Summer to play a role maybe this upcoming season.

The supplemental draft has a long history, and while I know the majority of fans brush it off or ignore it, some very good players have been selected in it. Hall of Fame WR Cris Carter, QB Bernie Kosar, WR Rob Moore, WR Josh Gordon LB Ahmad Brooks, RB (and one-time Miami Dolphin) Bobby Humphrey, and DT Jamal Williams.

If you are unfamiliar with the supplemental draft, it is a draft for players who, for one reason or another, were ineligible for the NFL Draft a few months prior. If a player doesn’t declare for the NFL Draft on time, the league can approve to make them eligible for the supplemental draft. If a player fails a college drug test after the NFL Draft and is dismissed from his team, he can seek entry into the supplemental draft. If a college player is ruled academically ineligible after the NFL Draft and is kicked off his college team, he can seek approval to enter the supplemental draft. If a player graduates early after the true NFL Draft or has a change of heart and decides to go back to school for his senior year but later decides he should have turned pro, he can seek approval to enter the supplemental draft. There are a variety of reasons; these are only a few.

Currently, we just have one person approved by the league but expect a few more to jump in over the next week or so before July 11th. And if so, if it is a quality prospect at DT, TE, Offensive Line, or Safety, I wouldn’t be stunned to see Miami make a move.