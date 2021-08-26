A new study by Sidelines has revealed which team has the most excited fans this season and the most eager to get back in the stadiums to cheer for their team. The study analyzed data around which fans have been looking for hotels to stay for the game, tickets, game times, team information, and stadium details over the past month.
One of the biggest things that fans love about the NFL is the atmosphere it creates, and after a year of watching games at home, teams have been given the go-ahead to return to full stadium capacity. This sets it up to be an incredibly exciting NFL season, but which team has the most excited fans?
The Dallas Cowboys have the most EXCITED fans of the season.
|
Rank
|
NFL Team
|
Stadium State
|
Home Stadium
|
Total Searches (Past Month)
|
1
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
Texas
|
AT&T Stadium
|
2,163,920
|
2
|
Miami Dolphins
|
Florida
|
Hard Rock Stadium
|
1,154,420
|
3
|
Green Bay Packers
|
Wisconsin
|
Lambeau Field
|
1,075,320
|
4
|
Buffalo Bills
|
New York
|
Highmark Stadium
|
1,075,110
|
5
|
Chicago Bears
|
Illinois
|
Soldier Field
|
900,240
|
6
|
Cleveland Browns
|
Ohio
|
FirstEnergy Stadium
|
883,520
|
7
|
Las Vegas Raiders
|
Nevada
|
Allegiant Stadium
|
860,780
|
8
|
New York Giants
|
New York
|
MetLife Stadium
|
774,190
|
9
|
Minnesota Vikings
|
Minnesota
|
U.S. Bank Stadium
|
721,480
|
10
|
Detroit Lions
|
Michigan
|
Ford Field
|
714,500
|
11
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
Pennsylvania
|
Lincoln Financial Field
|
713,930
|
12
|
New York Jets
|
New York
|
MetLife Stadium
|
713,050
|
13
|
Houston Texans
|
Texas
|
NRG Stadium
|
636,490
|
14
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
Pennsylvania
|
Heinz Field
|
612,460
|
15
|
Atlanta Falcons
|
Georgia
|
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|
594,840
|
16
|
New England Patriots
|
Massachusetts
|
Gillette Stadium
|
570,090
|
17
|
Tennessee Titans
|
Tennessee
|
Nissan Stadium
|
525,770
|
18
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
Florida
|
Raymond James Stadium
|
420,980
|
19
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
Missouri
|
Arrowhead Stadium
|
419,790
|
20
|
Carolina Panthers
|
North Carolina
|
Bank of America Stadium
|
416,650
|
21
|
New Orleans Saints
|
Louisiana
|
Caesars Superdome
|
401,900
|
22
|
Arizona Cardinals
|
Arizona
|
State Farm Stadium
|
364,780
|
23
|
Seattle Seahawks
|
Washington
|
Lumen Field
|
359,780
|
24
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
California
|
SoFi Stadium
|
335,040
|
25
|
Baltimore Ravens
|
Maryland
|
M&T Bank Stadium
|
332,850
|
26
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
California
|
Levi’s Stadium
|
327,080
|
27
|
Los Angeles Chargers
|
California
|
SoFi Stadium
|
297,320
|
28
|
Jacksonville Jaguars
|
Florida
|
TIAA Bank Field
|
239,840
|
29
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|
Ohio
|
Paul Brown Stadium
|
214,240
|
30
|
Washington
|
Maryland
|
FedExField
|
167,780
|
31
|
Indianapolis Colts
|
Indiana
|
Lucas Oil Stadium
|
163,470
|
32
|
Denver Broncos
|
Colorado
|
Empower Field at Mile High
|
43,490
The study revealed that, despite having lost three pre-season games so far, Dallas Cowboys fans are officially the most excited about getting back to stadiums and supporting their team this season with over 2 MILLION searches around their team over the past month, including searches for the Dallas Cowboys’ upcoming games, tickets, stadiums, and hotels to stay in to go watch the games.
The Miami Dolphins fans are the second most excited for the new season, with a total of 1,154,420 searches and a 12.46% spike in demand over the past month. Miami Dolphins fans are certainly set for an exciting season with one loss and one win so far in the preseason.
Coming in third place are Green Bay Packers fans who can’t seem to contain their excitement to support their team in person again. With a 23.19% spike in demand and 1,075,320 searches for upcoming games, tickets, stadiums, and hotels over the past month, this could be a very exciting year for sports in Wisconsin.
Super Bowl LIV champions, Kansas City Chiefs, have the 19th most excited fans in the NFL with almost half a million searches. They are bound to be excited following their pre-season wins, especially after their latest win over the San Francisco 49ers, making the team strong contenders for this year, while Super Bowl LV winners Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans are the 18th most excited.
Other teams with the most excited fans in the NFL include Buffalo Bills (1,075,110), Chicago Bears (900,240), and Cleveland Browns (883,520).
Loading...
Denver Broncos fans are the LEAST excited about returning to stadiums to watch their team play.
|
Rank
|
NFL Team
|
Stadium State
|
Home Stadium
|
Total Searches (Past Month)
|
1
|
Denver Broncos
|
Colorado
|
Empower Field at Mile High
|
43,490
|
2
|
Indianapolis Colts
|
Indiana
|
Lucas Oil Stadium
|
163,470
|
3
|
Washington
|
Maryland
|
FedExField
|
167,780
|
4
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|
Ohio
|
Paul Brown Stadium
|
214,240
|
5
|
Jacksonville Jaguars
|
Florida
|
TIAA Bank Field
|
239,840
|
6
|
Los Angeles Chargers
|
California
|
SoFi Stadium
|
297,320
|
|