A new study by Sidelines has revealed which team has the most excited fans this season and the most eager to get back in the stadiums to cheer for their team. The study analyzed data around which fans have been looking for hotels to stay for the game, tickets, game times, team information, and stadium details over the past month.

One of the biggest things that fans love about the NFL is the atmosphere it creates, and after a year of watching games at home, teams have been given the go-ahead to return to full stadium capacity. This sets it up to be an incredibly exciting NFL season, but which team has the most excited fans?

The Dallas Cowboys have the most EXCITED fans of the season.

Rank NFL Team Stadium State Home Stadium Total Searches (Past Month) 1 Dallas Cowboys Texas AT&T Stadium 2,163,920 2 Miami Dolphins Florida Hard Rock Stadium 1,154,420 3 Green Bay Packers Wisconsin Lambeau Field 1,075,320 4 Buffalo Bills New York Highmark Stadium 1,075,110 5 Chicago Bears Illinois Soldier Field 900,240 6 Cleveland Browns Ohio FirstEnergy Stadium 883,520 7 Las Vegas Raiders Nevada Allegiant Stadium 860,780 8 New York Giants New York MetLife Stadium 774,190 9 Minnesota Vikings Minnesota U.S. Bank Stadium 721,480 10 Detroit Lions Michigan Ford Field 714,500 11 Philadelphia Eagles Pennsylvania Lincoln Financial Field 713,930 12 New York Jets New York MetLife Stadium 713,050 13 Houston Texans Texas NRG Stadium 636,490 14 Pittsburgh Steelers Pennsylvania Heinz Field 612,460 15 Atlanta Falcons Georgia Mercedes-Benz Stadium 594,840 16 New England Patriots Massachusetts Gillette Stadium 570,090 17 Tennessee Titans Tennessee Nissan Stadium 525,770 18 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Florida Raymond James Stadium 420,980 19 Kansas City Chiefs Missouri Arrowhead Stadium 419,790 20 Carolina Panthers North Carolina Bank of America Stadium 416,650 21 New Orleans Saints Louisiana Caesars Superdome 401,900 22 Arizona Cardinals Arizona State Farm Stadium 364,780 23 Seattle Seahawks Washington Lumen Field 359,780 24 Los Angeles Rams California SoFi Stadium 335,040 25 Baltimore Ravens Maryland M&T Bank Stadium 332,850 26 San Francisco 49ers California Levi’s Stadium 327,080 27 Los Angeles Chargers California SoFi Stadium 297,320 28 Jacksonville Jaguars Florida TIAA Bank Field 239,840 29 Cincinnati Bengals Ohio Paul Brown Stadium 214,240 30 Washington Maryland FedExField 167,780 31 Indianapolis Colts Indiana Lucas Oil Stadium 163,470 32 Denver Broncos Colorado Empower Field at Mile High 43,490

The study revealed that, despite having lost three pre-season games so far, Dallas Cowboys fans are officially the most excited about getting back to stadiums and supporting their team this season with over 2 MILLION searches around their team over the past month, including searches for the Dallas Cowboys’ upcoming games, tickets, stadiums, and hotels to stay in to go watch the games.

The Miami Dolphins fans are the second most excited for the new season, with a total of 1,154,420 searches and a 12.46% spike in demand over the past month. Miami Dolphins fans are certainly set for an exciting season with one loss and one win so far in the preseason.

Coming in third place are Green Bay Packers fans who can’t seem to contain their excitement to support their team in person again. With a 23.19% spike in demand and 1,075,320 searches for upcoming games, tickets, stadiums, and hotels over the past month, this could be a very exciting year for sports in Wisconsin.

Super Bowl LIV champions, Kansas City Chiefs, have the 19th most excited fans in the NFL with almost half a million searches. They are bound to be excited following their pre-season wins, especially after their latest win over the San Francisco 49ers, making the team strong contenders for this year, while Super Bowl LV winners Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans are the 18th most excited.

Other teams with the most excited fans in the NFL include Buffalo Bills (1,075,110), Chicago Bears (900,240), and Cleveland Browns (883,520).



Loading...

Denver Broncos fans are the LEAST excited about returning to stadiums to watch their team play.