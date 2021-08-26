A new study by Sidelines has revealed which team has the most excited fans this season and the most eager to get back in the stadiums to cheer for their team. The study analyzed data around which fans have been looking for hotels to stay for the game, tickets, game times, team information, and stadium details over the past month.

One of the biggest things that fans love about the NFL is the atmosphere it creates, and after a year of watching games at home, teams have been given the go-ahead to return to full stadium capacity. This sets it up to be an incredibly exciting NFL season, but which team has the most excited fans?

The Dallas Cowboys have the most EXCITED fans of the season.

Rank

NFL Team

Stadium State

Home Stadium

Total Searches (Past Month)

1

Dallas Cowboys

Texas

AT&T Stadium

2,163,920

2

Miami Dolphins

Florida

Hard Rock Stadium

1,154,420

3

Green Bay Packers

Wisconsin

Lambeau Field

1,075,320

4

Buffalo Bills

New York

Highmark Stadium

1,075,110

5

Chicago Bears

Illinois

Soldier Field

900,240

6

Cleveland Browns

Ohio

FirstEnergy Stadium

883,520

7

Las Vegas Raiders

Nevada

Allegiant Stadium

860,780

8

New York Giants

New York

MetLife Stadium

774,190

9

Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium

721,480

10

Detroit Lions

Michigan

Ford Field

714,500

11

Philadelphia Eagles

Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field

713,930

12

New York Jets

New York

MetLife Stadium

713,050

13

Houston Texans

Texas

NRG Stadium

636,490

14

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pennsylvania

Heinz Field

612,460

15

Atlanta Falcons

Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

594,840

16

New England Patriots

Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium

570,090

17

Tennessee Titans

Tennessee

Nissan Stadium

525,770

18

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Florida

Raymond James Stadium

420,980

19

Kansas City Chiefs

Missouri

Arrowhead Stadium

419,790

20

Carolina Panthers

North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium

416,650

21

New Orleans Saints

Louisiana

Caesars Superdome

401,900

22

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona

State Farm Stadium

364,780

23

Seattle Seahawks

Washington

Lumen Field

359,780

24

Los Angeles Rams

California

SoFi Stadium

335,040

25

Baltimore Ravens

Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium

332,850

26

San Francisco 49ers

California

Levi’s Stadium

327,080

27

Los Angeles Chargers

California

SoFi Stadium

297,320

28

Jacksonville Jaguars

Florida

TIAA Bank Field

239,840

29

Cincinnati Bengals

Ohio

Paul Brown Stadium

214,240

30

Washington

Maryland

FedExField

167,780

31

Indianapolis Colts

Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium

163,470

32

Denver Broncos

Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High

43,490

The study revealed that, despite having lost three pre-season games so far, Dallas Cowboys fans are officially the most excited about getting back to stadiums and supporting their team this season with over 2 MILLION searches around their team over the past month, including searches for the Dallas Cowboys’ upcoming games, tickets, stadiums, and hotels to stay in to go watch the games.

The Miami Dolphins fans are the second most excited for the new season, with a total of 1,154,420 searches and a 12.46% spike in demand over the past month. Miami Dolphins fans are certainly set for an exciting season with one loss and one win so far in the preseason.

Coming in third place are Green Bay Packers fans who can’t seem to contain their excitement to support their team in person again. With a 23.19% spike in demand and 1,075,320 searches for upcoming games, tickets, stadiums, and hotels over the past month, this could be a very exciting year for sports in Wisconsin.

Super Bowl LIV champions, Kansas City Chiefs, have the 19th most excited fans in the NFL with almost half a million searches. They are bound to be excited following their pre-season wins, especially after their latest win over the San Francisco 49ers, making the team strong contenders for this year, while Super Bowl LV winners Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans are the 18th most excited.

Other teams with the most excited fans in the NFL include Buffalo Bills (1,075,110), Chicago Bears (900,240), and Cleveland Browns (883,520).

Denver Broncos fans are the LEAST excited about returning to stadiums to watch their team play.

Rank

NFL Team

Stadium State

Home Stadium

Total Searches (Past Month)

1

Denver Broncos

Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High

43,490

2

Indianapolis Colts

Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium

163,470

3

Washington

Maryland

FedExField

167,780

4

Cincinnati Bengals

Ohio

Paul Brown Stadium

214,240

5

Jacksonville Jaguars

Florida

TIAA Bank Field

239,840

6

Los Angeles Chargers

California

SoFi Stadium

297,320