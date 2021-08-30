DolphinsTalk.com Morning Headlines

The Miami Dolphins beat the Cincinnati Bengals 29-26 in their 3rd and final preseason game. Led by third-string quarterback Reid Sinnett who went 22/33 for 343 yards and 2 touchdowns, the Dolphins had an exciting comeback victory. Late in the 4th quarter, with under 2 minutes to play, Sinnett on 4th and 15 hit tight end Chris Myarick on a hail mary touchdown pass to give Miami the lead and that they never gave back up. The Dolphins finished the preseason with a 2-1 record.

By 4 pm Tuesday, the Miami Dolphins must trim their roster to 53 men. Expect to see some releases of players begin on Monday and go through Tuesday until 4 pm. And once the Tuesday at 4 pm deadline passes, remember that roster isn’t set in stone, as expect Miami to look over other roster cuts that other teams have made and put in some waiver claims for players they feel would upgrade the roster. There will be many roster moves in the next 72 hours or so, and keep checking DolphinsTalk.com for all of the latest and be sure to be following @DolphinsTalk on Twitter for the most up-to-date news.

There is a ton of speculation and rumors out there from various outlets about the Miami Dolphins’ interest in trading for Deshaun Watson. Charles Robinson of Yahoo is reporting Miami has an interest in acquiring the troubled Texans quarterback. NFL Insider Aaron Wilson is reporting that a trade isn’t imminent, but the sides are talking. Sunday evening sports agent Drew Rosenhaus went on the record to state he would not be surprised to see Watson traded to Miami before week one. Click Here to watch the video clip. This story has been out there all offseason but seems to be picking up steam now in late August. We will see where this goes and if Miami ends up trading for the soon-to-be 26-year-old superstar quarterback.

DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network

Mike and Tom went live after the Dolphins 29-26 victory over the Bengals on Sunday evening to record the DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show. Tune in and hear them break down the game, give their thoughts on who will make the Dolphins 53 man roster and who will not. Plus, they break down the Greg Mancz trade as well.



Miami Dolphins in the Community

Last Thursday at training camp, the Miami Dolphins hosted South Florida first responders and gave them VIP treatment courtesy of Anheuser Busch.

Great to host our #FirstResponders at @BaptistHealthSF Training Camp yesterday as VIP guests of @AnheuserBusch! Thanks for joining us!#FootballUnites pic.twitter.com/sCFi1T3wiE — Miami Dolphins Foundation & Community Relations (@FinsOffTheField) August 26, 2021

DolphinsTalk Quote of the Day

After Sunday’s victory when Miami beat Cincinnati, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores met with the media and was, of course, asked about the rumors the Dolphins being the front-runners to land Deshaun Watson via trade. When asked, Flores said…

“Any conversations we have or don’t have with other clubs are going to remain internal.”

Daily Dose of Dan

Daily Dose of Dan brought to you by @DolphinsTalk.com pic.twitter.com/4O5i7pVh5E — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) August 30, 2021

Trivia

Who was the only player to post more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage for the Dolphins in 2018?

(Scroll to the bottom of the page for the trivia answer)

National Media Perspective

Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner on the NFL Network went over some “Underdogs” he is rooting for this year in the NFL. At the top of his list was Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Watch the video below to see why Kurt thinks Tua will have a big season in 2021 and will be an “underdog” who shines and exceeds expectations.

Weather at Hard Rock

89 ° F Miami Gardens



DolphinsTalk Miami Dolphins Fantasy Nugget

With a lot of Fantasy Football Drafts taking place over the course of the next two weeks, Dolphins fans, of course, are always interested in which Miami Dolphins players are guys they should be targeting or avoiding this season. While Fantasy Football is an inexact science and various fantasy "experts" have a wide range of opinions, I want to focus today on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to see what is expected of him this year. CBS Fantasy Sports has this outlook on Tua for 2021.

"Tua Tagovailoa will open the season as the starter for the Dolphins, and hopefully he plays well in his sophomore campaign. He's only worth drafting with a late-round flier in deep, one-quarterback leagues, and he's worth a mid-round pick in two-quarterback and Superflex formats. As a rookie, Tagovailoa struggled and scored more than 18 Fantasy points just twice. But Miami added weapons this offseason to help Tagovailoa, including Will Fuller in free agency and rookie Jaylen Waddle with a first-round pick in the NFL Draft. The hope is a full offseason and a renewed investment to Tagovailoa helps him perform like he did during his career at Alabama. He can still become a quality Fantasy quarterback in 2021, but Fantasy managers will need to see it first before fully trusting him in most leagues."

This Day in Dolphins History

August 30th, 2018: Miami Dolphins Blowout the Atlanta Falcons in Preseason Finale

The Dolphins had an easy 34-7 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in their preseason finale. In the victory Dolphins quarterback, Brock Osweiler went 16/25 for 147 yards and 2 touchdowns. On the other side of the ball, the Dolphins had 3 sacks and pressured the Falcons' young quarterbacks all day.

Friendly Reminder

For those attending any Miami Dolphins home games this year at Hard Rock Stadium, please remember that Hard Rock Stadium is a Cashless venue.

Cash is no longer accepted as a form of payment at Hard Rock Stadium. This includes parking gates, box office, concessions, and retail locations. Cash can be converted into pre-paid VISA gift cards at the following retail locations: South Gate Plaza Team Store, 144 Team Store, 244 Team Store, and 346 Team Store. For more information on this, please visit HardRockStadium.com.

Answer to Trivia Question: Kenyan Drake