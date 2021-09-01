On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Ian are back to talk about all the hot topics in the world of the Miami Dolphins. First, Mike and Ian make a statement about the Watson situation in Miami and how it will be covered in upcoming DolphinsTalk Podcasts. They then go over the latest news of the past few days such as Jakeem Grant’s new restructured contract, the Dolphins signing Elijah Campbell off of waivers from the NY Jets, all of the Dolphins roster cuts, and who they kept on the practice squad. Mike and Ian also open up the DolphinsTalk Mailbag to answer the listener questions that you sent in. They talk facing Mac Jones week 1 instead of Cam Newton, the DolphinsTalk Military Contest, and have some laughs along the way. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.



