Former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle AJ Francis, who played for the Dolphins between 2013 to 2015 is now making a name for himself in professional wrestling. After being let go by the Dolphins in November of 2015 he bounced around the NFL and had a cup of coffee with a few teams before giving up on his NFL dream in 2018. In January of 2020, though AJ Francis turned his eyes on a new career, a professional wrestling career and he signed a contract with WWE.

Man #SmackDown drafted us in the hometown… same arena I grew up coming to shows watching @TheRock and KNOWING I wanted to do this. @WWEonFOX ITS MONEY SZN 🔝💵 pic.twitter.com/tn2askiaPH — Top Dolla 🔝💵/ A.J. Francis (@AJFrancis410) October 2, 2021

He has been working his way through the WWE Developmental system learning how to be a pro wrestler, and also during that time, he was the host of the WWE Hidden Treasure Show on A&E. But just last week AJ Francis got his big break when he was drafted to WWE Smackdown which airs on FOX every Friday night at 8 pm. Smackdown is the most-watched professional wrestling show in the world and the biggest platform for a professional wrestler to be on.

Congratulations to AJ on this big opportunity.