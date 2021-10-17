On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show, Mike and Tom are back to break down the Dolphins’ week six loss to Jacksonville in London. They talk about what the future of Brian Flores and Chris Grier are after this disappointing loss and could one or either be removed from their position in-season. The guys also talk about what led us to this 1-5 start and where is this franchise today compared to where it was 3 years ago. Tua returned and had a big day in the loss but the Dolphins offense only had two touchdown drives on the day, Mike and Tom talk about his performance how the 2nd year quarterback looked returning from his rib injury. Plus they break down the game and talk about what went wrong and what were the big plays in this Dolphins’ loss. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show.



