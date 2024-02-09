The Miami Dolphins will need to wait longer to get their hands on their third Super Bowl following another ‘disappointing’ season. But was it all disappointment, or there are hopes for the future?

No Improvement Yet?

Losing 7-24 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card Round, the Dolphins finished the same as they did last season when they lost 31-34 to the Buffalo Bills. Like every other team, the top sportsbooks provided odds to win games for the Dolphins throughout the season. Now that the Dolphins’ season is over, you can wager on the remaining games of the playoffs, including the Super Bowl LVIII. You’ll find the best football bets today on your favorite sportsbooks. If you want to bet on the Super Bowl, the San Francisco 49ers are placed as the favorites by most betting sites, with Caesars Sportsbook backing them with odds of -130, while the Kansas City Chiefs have odds of +110.

The Dolphins haven’t won the Super Bowl since their consecutive triumph in 1972 and 1973. That makes it 50 years since they last got their hands on the trophy. Although they came close in 1982 and 1984, getting into the final, they’ve been struggling to get close to making a good run in recent seasons.

Are There Any Positives?

Despite the disappointing outcome, there are lots of positives to take from the Dolphins’ overall season. First, only four teams finished with a better winning percentage than them during the regular season. Also, they were hampered by ACL injuries to Jaelan Phillips. In fact, they went 3-3 following Phillips’s injury during their 34-13 win over the New York Jets, showing how much they missed him. They also missed a couple of other players in between, including Xavien Howard, Bradley Chubb, Jerome Baker, Jevon Holland, and Jalen Ramsey, who missed the first seven weeks of the season.

Any Other Positives?

Two of their star men, Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill, were nominated for the AP Awards.

Congrats to 🐆 & 1️⃣ on being named finalists for AP awards! Offensive Player of the Year – @Cheetah

Comeback Player of the Year – @Tua pic.twitter.com/tjsQoXuwmt — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 25, 2024



Following his best season so far in the NFL, Tagovailoa was nominated for the Comeback Player of the Year, while Hill was nominated for the Offensive Player of the Year after leading the league in received passes with 1,799 yards. That’s not all! Rookie De’Von Achane broke a standing NFL record with the best-rushing average of any running back in NFL history, averaging 7.8 yards per carry.

What Next?

The front office has an urgent matter on their hands, and that’s extending Tagovailoa’s contract. The superstar quarterback has just had his best season, but his contract expires in 2025. If the Dolphins will not offer the soon-to-be 26-year-old a new deal, they must have a plan. That’s whether to trade for a new superstar quarterback or target getting a long-term replacement from the NFL draft. After all, they got Tagovailoa as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 draft. However, if we are going by the words of General Manager Chris Grier, they are doing all they can to secure Tagovailoa’s future.

🎥 Chris Grier on Tua Tagovailoa’s future: “We’ve stayed in touch with his agent, had good conversations throughout the year… the goal is to have him here long-term.” #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/vGi97fST3l — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) January 15, 2024



Conclusion

The Dolphins might not be so far off from getting their first Super Bowl in 50 years. Next season might just be the year if they can keep their key men and make one or two additions to the team. The Dolphins will get a chance if Tagovailoa can replicate his performance this season after leading the league in passing yards with 4,624 passing yards. On the other hand, Hill must improve his performance after finishing tied second on total receptions with 119 RECs. While injuries are inevitable in football, getting more capable backups could also help them. If you are also tipping the Dolphins to come good next season, you may back them on the sportsbook of your choice. In the coming weeks, many betting sites will begin to roll out odds to win the Super Bowl LIX. Some operators will also provide odds for the 2024 NFL draft set to be held from April 25 to 27, 2024.