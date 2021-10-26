Mike Gesicki: By this point, we all know the deal on Mike Gesicki, he’s an excellent receiver, if not great, who can’t really serve as an in-line Tight End since he’s an extremely poor blocker, but he’s currently in the middle of his best stretch as a pass-catcher. He’s on pace to finish the season with 89 receptions, 1037 yards & 5 TDs; the yards and receptions would be his career highs by a landslide (although there is one extra game this season). Ever since barely getting on the field in that Week 1 victory, he’s been a weapon down the middle of the field and a trusty receiver for both Tua & Jacoby. Miami letting him hit free agency would be a big mistake.