The Dolphins are seven weeks into the season, and their season is quickly plummeting. Even with that being the case, let’s take a look at which player’s stocks are up, and which player’s stock is down.
Stock Up:
- Mike Gesicki: By this point, we all know the deal on Mike Gesicki, he’s an excellent receiver, if not great, who can’t really serve as an in-line Tight End since he’s an extremely poor blocker, but he’s currently in the middle of his best stretch as a pass-catcher. He’s on pace to finish the season with 89 receptions, 1037 yards & 5 TDs; the yards and receptions would be his career highs by a landslide (although there is one extra game this season). Ever since barely getting on the field in that Week 1 victory, he’s been a weapon down the middle of the field and a trusty receiver for both Tua & Jacoby. Miami letting him hit free agency would be a big mistake.
- Jaylen Waddle: The rookie out of Alabama has gone under the radar to NFL media due to the rapid rise to stardom from Ja’Marr Chase, but Waddle has certainly looked the part as far as being a dynamic playmaker. In the three games Tua has started (and finished), Waddle has totaled 21 receptions for 214 yards & 3TD’s. His utilization has still been weird since he was one of the best deep threats in college football and a game-breaker, but he’s mostly been used for 3rd downs and short routes.
- Austin Reiter: The former center for the Chiefs made his first start for the Dolphins at center after Deiter & Mancz went down with injuries. Making his first start of the season, he performed well in one of the best performances by the Dolphins offensive line all year. If he keeps playing like this, then Deiter may not have a starting job when he comes back.
Loading...
Stock down:
- Eric Rowe: Once deemed a Tight-End eraser, Rowe has had a significant dropoff from the 2020 season, where he was a legitimate pro-bowl candidate for the first half of the season. Kyle Pitts had the best game of his career, and whilst it didn’t all come against Rowe as Miami tried every possible solution to contain him, he was the primary defender assigned to him throughout most of the game.
- Preston Williams: The 3rd year Wide-Receiver has had a weird NFL career, as he went quickly becoming the #1 WR in his rookie year, to struggling to see the field this year. He hasn’t warranted any playing time with his performances this year; he’s struggled to stay healthy and dropped the only target he received in Sunday’s game. While the talent is there, it may be time for Miami to cut their losses with him soon if he doesn’t begin to contribute.
- Jaelan Phillips: The 1st round rookie from Miami was having a good year as his playing time on the field increased. He was adjusting to the game and finally getting to the QB in recent weeks, but apparently, the coaching staff didn’t see it this way.
- His playing time percentage went from 82% (54 snaps) against the Jaguars, despite missing a few plays due to injury, to only playing 24% (15 snaps) against the Falcons. The duo of Ogbah & Phillips has had success this year pressuring the QB, and Brennan Scarlett earning more snaps shouldn’t happen.