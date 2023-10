With the inactive list announced, one name was not on it. Jaelan Phillips. After a 2 week abscence, he returns to the line up after an oblique injury sidelined him since week 3. He also previously missed week 2 vs the Patriots.

On the season, he has 12 tackles and a .5 sack. Expect him to be in rotation with Andrew Van Ginkel and Bradley Chubb.