Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network is reporting that Miami Dolphins superstar cornerback Jalen Ramsey is ahead of schedule and may start practicing with the Dolphins as early as this upcoming week. Per Pelissero, Ramsey is on track for an early return and the team plans to “ramp him up gradually.”

Six-time Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey is far ahead of schedule in his recovery from knee surgery and could return to practice with the #Dolphins as soon as this week, per sources. They’ll ramp him up gradually. But Ramsey is on track for an early return. pic.twitter.com/MGs37sGKKv — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 15, 2023

On July 27th, Ramey was injured in training camp and had surgery on his knee. The Dolphins’ secondary should have Nik Needham returning soon as he is nearing the end of his 21-day window, if Ramsey isn’t far behind that will be a much-needed boost to Miami’s secondary.

