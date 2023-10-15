Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Miami Dolphins rookie running back De’Von Achane won’t be on IR longer than he needs to be and is expected to return for Miami when they play the Las Vegas Raiders Week 11.

Dolphins’ RB De’Von Achane is likely to miss only four games and return for Miami’s Week 11 game vs. the Raiders, per league source. Achane enters this week as the NFL’s second-leading rusher with 460 yards, despite having only 38 carries. The 38 carries rank outside the top-35… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2023

Achane this season has more 60-yard runs (2) than negative-yard runs (1). ProFootballTalk.com when talking about Achane on Monday said, “After carrying 11 times for 151 yards in Sunday’s win over the Giants, Achane now has 38 carries for 460 yards this season, an absurd average of 12.1 yards per carry.

In each of his last three games, Achane has gained more than 100 rushing yards while averaging more than 10 yards per carry. That’s something that Barry Sanders, perhaps the greatest big-play threat ever to play the running back position, never did even once in his entire NFL career.”