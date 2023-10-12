Miami football fans have been missing Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey. He had surgery on his knee in July and couldn’t play this season. But, here is a good news. He might be back very soon and possibly by next month.

The Dolphins’ cornerback coach Sam Madison has shared encouraging news about Jalen Ramsey. Not only is Ramsey making good progress physically, but he is also actively supporting his fellow players. He is optimistic about seeing the player back in action on the field in November.

Madison added that after talking to the trainers and fitness experts, it is clear that Ramsey is doing great physically. He is also been very helpful to the younger players. He is offering advice and sharing his experiences, showing how committed he is to the team.

The Dolphins had a tough season without Ramsey because they traded an important draft pick to get him and he got hurt during training. But if Ramsey recovers fully and becomes 100% healthy, he can be a huge help to the Dolphins in their push for the playoffs later in the season.

Dolphins fans are excited about Ramsey’s comeback because they think he can help their team reach the playoffs. They are hopeful and eagerly waiting for him to lead the way to victory.

