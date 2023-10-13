De’Von Achane joins the pod today with Tyreek Hill & Julius Collins to debate who’s the faster player on the Miami Dolphins. Tyreek & Julius then get into flag football joining the Olympics and building the dream USA team. ANOTHER surprise visitor drops into the episode to give details on Tyreek’s mom’s stolen game ball. Later, Achane gets candid about his year so far and talks chances of making Rookie of the Year. To tie up the episode, the guys discuss predictions on the Dolphins vs Panthers game. FINS UP! The IT NEEDED TO BE SAID podcast is part of the Vocal Podcast Network