The Miami Dolphins came out a little flat and essentially took the first quarter off, but in the end, it didn’t matter as they overwhelmed the Panthers with their offense and came away with a 42-21 victory.

It was another big day for Raheem Mostert as he added three total touchdowns (2 rushing, and 1 receiving) to his season total which takes him to 11.

Tua added three touchdown passes of his own, on an efficient 21/31 and 262 passing yards. He wasn’t sacked, and he didn’t turn it over.

The big story from this game will be Tyreek Hill, mainly for his touchdown celebration which will surely get him fined, I mean it did get him a penalty in the game. But he had another huge day with 8 receptions for 163 yards and a touchdown. Which keeps him on pace to go flying past 2,000 receiving yards on the season.

The Dolphins do come out of this game with some concerns. Number one, Xavien Howard left the game with a groin injury. An already depleted secondary cannot afford to lose its best cornerback. Nik Needham is expected back next week for that big Sunday Night Football matchup vs the Eagles, but if Howard cannot go or is less than 100% that is a blow because of the Eagles dynamic duo of AJ Brown and Devonta Smith.

Also, rookie running back Chris Brooks left the game with an injury, and with Miami already down De’Von Achane, if this injury is one that will keep the youngster out for an extended period of time, then Jeff Wilson’s return from IR is important.

Overall though, Miami is 5-1 on the season and now will face one of its toughest tests of the entire season next week when they travel to Philadelphia to take on the defending NFC champion Eagles.

Some will say this could be a Super Bowl preview, and that is fair. Others will focus on the two former Alabama quarterbacks and former teammates facing off against each other. Either way, it should be a fantastic game.