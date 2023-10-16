On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap-Up Show, Mike and Tom break down Miami’s 42-21 victory over the Carolina Panthers. While Miami came out to a slow start and mailed it in during the first quarter, things picked up after that as Miami poured it on the rest of the game. A dominant performance from Miami’s offensive line and rushing attack, where Raheem Mostert ran for two touchdowns and Salvon Ahmed added another on the ground. In the air Tua had three touchdown passes, connecting with Mostert, Jaylen Waddle, and Tyreek Hill. We will of course talk about Hill’s touchdown celebration and how more fines are coming his way. And we break down the Dolphins’ defensive performance as well vs Carolina. Also, we talk about the huge Jalen Ramsey news from today, Achane’s time-table to return seemingly locked in, and look ahead to Dolphins vs. Eagles next Sunday Night. -all this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Post-Game Wrap-Up Show.

