The Dolphins completed their back-to-back home creampuff schedule by handily beating the Carolina Panthers 42-21. After sleepwalking through the first quarter trailing 14-0, they woke up on both sides of the ball and outscored the Panthers 42-7 the rest of the way. As a result, many “Goods” are on this week’s GBU list.

THE GOOD

Raheem Mostert. All he did was carry 17 times for 115 yards (6.8 average) catch 3 balls for 17 yards, score 3 TDs, and hurdled a Panther defender like the track star he once was. Oh, and he had no fumbles this week! I believe he moves to the top of the NFL for career rushing yards per carry. Given the absence of rookie sensation De’Von Achane, the Fins depend on Mostert now more than ever.

Defensive Front (repeat from last week). Four more sacks and some good pressure on Bryce Young. Christian Wilkens had 2 of them, Bradley Chubb chipped in with 1, and underrated Zach Sieler had 1.

Tyreek Hill (repeat from last week). Last week, he had 181 receiving yards on 8 receptions (22.6 average). This week Tyreek had 6 catches for 163 yards for a whopping 27.2 average and a long TD.

Tua (repeat from last week). He had another steady game. 21-31-262 with 3 TDs and most importantly, no interceptions. No “Bad” List for Tua this week.

Offensive Line (repeat from last week). Zero sacks allowed, a 4.9 rushing average, and no drive-stopping penalties. This might be the biggest surprise of the year. Eichenberg and Lamm played well playing for Williams and Armstead. They will be tested next week against a formidable Eagles Defensive Line.

Offensive balance. In the last three second-half drives, the Fins ran the ball equal to or more than pass plays. Given the weekly success of the running game, it was nice to see Coach McDaniel balance the attack much earlier than last week.

Danny Crossman. This won’t happen often so I will give credit where credit is due. His special teams unit stopped a fake punt a yard short which the offense turned into a touchdown. Way to pay attention, Danny! Honorable mention to Jake Bailey who started the game with a 34-yard net punt but all-in-all, averaged 48.5 gross and 43.3 net.

THE BAD

Chris Brooks’ injury. Man, I feel bad for him. After breaking about 6 tackles on his way to a 28-yard run, he was injured a short time after and had to be carted off with a knee injury. Let’s hope it’s only a short-term injury.

I’m moving Vic Fangio up a notch this week to “Bad.” He was headed for another “Ugly” after the first quarter, but the defense locked it down for the second half. Granted, we are talking about a 0-6 team with a rookie quarterback so one would expect a solid defensive performance.

THE UGLY

Eli Apple and Kader Kohou have held this slot for a while now. This week, the honor goes to Apple. I think Adam Thielen just caught another ball over the middle. Thielen had 8 catches for 100 yards in the first half and was held to just 3 catches for 15 in the second half. Eli Apple was primarily the victim. It’s clear he cannot cover and has poor technique. Let’s hope Nik Needham can play next week or it could be big trouble with AJ Brown on the other side.

Mike White. That softball pick-six nearly ruined what appeared to be a locked Fins spread cover. The Fins are in trouble if Tua goes down.

Next week is a major step up in competition as the Fins travel to Philly for a Sunday night affair with the Eagles. The Fins failed miserably in Buffalo and need to prove that it can do more than beat up on the league’s bottom-of-the-barrel. The crowd will be wild, and the Eagles are certainly talented despite an unfathomable loss to the Jets today. I hope Coach Mac and the team are up to the task.