Post Game Wrap Up Show: Miami Loses to Buffalo 26-11 in Orchard Park, NY

Post Game Wrap Up Show: Miami Loses to Buffalo 26-11 in Orchard Park, NY

On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show, Mike is flying solo tonight to break down the Dolphins’ 7th consecutive loss of the season with a 26-11 defeat to the Buffalo Bills. We talk about how and why the Dolphins came up short to their division rival. Why the offense was not good at all today and how was the play of Tua Tagovailoa this week in his third game back from his rib injury. Of course, we do a deep dive into the big story surrounding the Miami Dolphins heading into this week, and will they or won’t they make the trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson before Tuesday’s 4 pm trade deadline. And should they? We have the latest report from Jay Glazer of FOX SPORTS. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show.

 

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Brandon Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.

