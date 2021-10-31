Post Game Wrap Up Show: Miami Loses to Buffalo 26-11 in Orchard Park, NY

On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show, Mike is flying solo tonight to break down the Dolphins’ 7th consecutive loss of the season with a 26-11 defeat to the Buffalo Bills. We talk about how and why the Dolphins came up short to their division rival. Why the offense was not good at all today and how was the play of Tua Tagovailoa this week in his third game back from his rib injury. Of course, we do a deep dive into the big story surrounding the Miami Dolphins heading into this week, and will they or won’t they make the trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson before Tuesday’s 4 pm trade deadline. And should they? We have the latest report from Jay Glazer of FOX SPORTS. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show.





