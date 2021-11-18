When the Miami Dolphins made their 2021 Draft selections, nobody would have said that safety Jevon Holland would be the best selection. However, this is exactly how it has turned out.

First-round selection Jaylen Waddle has done a good job, but Holland looks special. So how has he already become so popular with the Dolphins fanbase?

Holland Impressing On Thursday Night Football

In front of a national audience, Holland saved his best performances for the win over the Baltimore Ravens. Both him and Brandon Jones were excellent in the Dolphins defensive system that saw them both fly forward and try to get to Lamar Jackson. They both combined for 12 total tackles, whilst Holland also contributed with a sack.

Most total pressures among all Safeties this season 🥇 Jevon Holland: 14

🥈 Brandon Jones: 12 pic.twitter.com/1VxsREh0nb — PFF MIA Dolphins (@PFF_Dolphins) November 17, 2021

The whole NFL world saw exactly what Holland can do, something the Dolphins fans have been subjected to all season.



Fitting In Straight Away

During his first half season as a Dolphin, the defensive back has recorded 38 total tackles, one interception and one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery along with the aforementioned sack.

The Dolphins’ secondary room was already filled with a plethora of talent, but this was mainly in the cornerback room. Xavien Howard and Byron Jones are easily one of the best cornerback tandems in the league. Bobby McCain was a firm fan favorite, but he left during the offseason as he arrived in Washington. Holland has been more than a suitable replacement.

He has shown his ability to be a nickel corner. With 5 NFL passes deflected, he has also shown he can prevent the big plays from the safety position. This is something the Dolphins have allowed for a number of years, those deep passes.

The best two rookie safeties in the #NFL pic.twitter.com/Me2KwKTAto — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) November 17, 2021

Brian Flores’ Guy

There has been a debate between Dolphins fans in recent weeks as to whether Miami’s draft picks were made by head coach Brian Flores or general manager Chris Grier. Whoever made the pick to take Holland, he appears right up Flores’ Street.

He has the tenaciousness that Flores loves and appears to be a fighter. He proved this when we saw him busting a gut to try and get to Lamar.

The constant questions surrounding Tua put questions as to whether Flores wanted him, particularly if you read the reports surrounding Flores and Justin Herbert.

Holland certainly does not have that issue. In fact, he has the fourth-highest snap count across all of the Dolphins defensive players. This shows firstly how well he is playing, but also how trusted he is by the organization. As a rookie, this makes it all the more impressive.

Jevon Holland is currently the 9th-ranked safety in the ENTIRE NFL, per @PFF_RyanSmith pic.twitter.com/YKN3BKJUWq — Dolphin Nation (@Dolphin_Nation) November 12, 2021

When safety Minkah Fitzpatrick left the franchise in 2019, it seemed like it may be years before the team finds someone as good as him in the position. Just two and a bit years later and the Dolphins may have just found the guy.