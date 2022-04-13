Brady to Miami? Could it happen? It has been quite the offseason for the Miami Dolphins.

First, there was the surprise firing of head coach Brian Flores. Then there was the lawsuit that their former head coach brought on the team. There was also the trading for Tyreek Hill and the Free Agency addition of Terron Armstead in the same 24-hour spell.

However, arguably one of the biggest news to come out of the organization during the past week is potential rumors that Tom Brady would become a minority owner and play at quarterback while also bringing in Sean Payton as head coach.

The lawsuit from Flores is said to have brought an end to this for now, but do not rule out Brady to Miami in 2023. Here is why this could still happen and how Tua may be on an audition for his job in 2022.

Tua Has Been Given A Chance To Succeed

Hiring a more offensive-minded head coach such as Mike McDaniel will undoubtedly aim to improve this offense, and with both quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and McDaniel seemingly getting on well so far, the connection is there to see.

With the additions of Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, and Cedrick Wilson to this offense, the front office is certainly giving Tua all the tools to succeed. We all saw the improvement made by Josh Allen in years 3 and 4 after the addition of Stefon Diggs. Dolphins fans will be hoping for a similar trajectory, especially considering how similar their stats are for the first two years.

If the Dolphins’ front office were not sold on Tua, they would not have gone out and acquired him help.

Assistant general manager Marvin Allen spoke highly of him. He said: “If you remember the way Tua first came into the game at Alabama, in the Championship game, and showed all the poise and instincts and anticipation you would want to see and to do it at such a high level in the spur of the moment was phenomenal.

“To get to know him through the years, he is more of a leader by example, but he is cool, calm, and collective customer, and he’s really kind of like a Lion. You know there’s a lot of stuff rumbling side, and he just takes care of business.”

This is Tua’s chance to show the league why he was taken fifth overall in 2020. He splits opinions and wants to prove all the critics wrong.

The Dolphins organization has not exactly shown him 100% love. This could change under McDaniel, but there were constant links to Deshaun Watson, the rumours that Flores wanted Justin Herber,t and the few games where he was benched.

Don’t Rule Out Brady to Miami In 2023

Reports have surfaced that Brady, who has a home in Miami, only returned to the Buccaneers when the Dolphins deal fell through. Some suggest that Flores was only fired because Brady wanted Peyton to join him in Miami. Brady retired on the same day as the Flores allegations.

Brady did not thank the Patriots in his retirement post, and some have suggested that this is because he planned to play against them twice in the AFC East with the Dolphins.

If Tua struggles in 2022, whether this be on the field or down to his less than perfect injury record, this is where the rumours of Brady going to Miami will return.

McDaniel has publicly backed Tua and even called the Brady to Miami rumors “fake news.” Ian Rappaport correctly pointed out the question of why Brady would leave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when players such as Leonard Fournette, Chris Godwin, and Ryan Jenson all came back if Brady was going to jump ship.

All three of these players have signed three-year contracts, and multiple sources have suggested that he could play beyond 2022 despite retiring and then unretiring this offseason. This leads to the possibility of Brady having three years left of his illustrious career.

Despite this, McDaniel would surely love working with Brady, and even if he loves Tua, Brady will represent an upgrade.

Do not rule this one out, Dolphins fans.

EDITOR’S NOTE: DOLPHINS TALK IS PARTNERING WITH OUR GOOD FRIENDS OVER AT PICKUP TO GIVE AWAY MLB KNOB SHOT GLASSES TO 5 LUCKY WINNERS. ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS MAKE YOUR PICK ON THE PICKUP PROPS IN THIS ARTICLE AND ENTER YOUR PHONE NUMBER TO VERIFY THE PICK FOR A CHANCE TO WIN.