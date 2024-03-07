If you are a betting amateur and ever tried the American football market, you’ve definitely heard of the Miami Dolphins – a team from Miami with a 40+ year history. You also know that this sport is quite changing, and the results from DonBet Gambling Site drastically differ from one season to another. So, to prepare yourself for a new season, it is advised to read the current news and predictions. Today, you have an opportunity to dive into the Miami Dolphins’ overview and the most recent matches.

The Team Overview

Have you ever heard of the butterfly effect? Even the tiniest changes can influence the big result. The same works with sports – was the team founded earlier than its opponent? Were there recent changes in the team stats? All details are crucial to betting on sports, especially with big money.

So, here is what to know. The Miami Dolphins were founded in 1969 in Miami. Their head coach is Mike McDaniel – quite an experienced person. They wear blue, white, and orange colors. The team has been to the Super Bowl Championships in 1973 and 1974. Twice, which is good, yet too long ago. To be honest, the largest events and rewards in the team’s history occurred so long ago that no current members took part in them. This leads us to another idea – not history, but current events can influence the betting market and your predictions. Let’s dive into them in more detail.

Recent Events That Influenced the Betting Market

Talking shortly, there were significant achievements in 2023. The Dolphins have shown a beautiful performance, just as was expected.

During the regular season – all games before the payoffs, the Dolphins won 11 times out of 17 total games. Among the rivals were the Dallas Cowboys – another strong and unpredictable team. Viewers held their breath when making bets, and the result was surprising. Especially if you count the fact that the last time those two teams played together was in 2001!

So, here are some figures for the previous season:

The total win was set at 9,5. The payoff odds were -115. The chances of winning the Superbowl were predicted as +2500.

Surprising figures, aren’t they? People didn’t believe that they could win the playoffs, yet expected to see a good Superbowl performance, at least.

Why You Still May Worry

Despite the matches showing good results, there were some disturbing inner events as well.

First, the team’s budget was set at a lower amount than usual. It led to salary cuts for members. Sure, the first thing people worry about is Christian Wilkins’ pretense. Will he play in a team with such budget problems? Mike McDaniel, the head coach, said that in the next season, he will focus on Tua Tagovailoa’s performance – and some viewers again connected it with Wilson’s leaving the team. Now, no one knows the truth.

Additionally, the rivalry with the Buffalo Bills in 2024 is disturbing. The previous season’s match was unpredictable, and the Dolphins almost lost everything. Moreover, the Bills also experience financial troubles, so even the inner events in teams cannot help in predicting the outcomes.

How to Forecast Results, Actually?

The world’s your oyster, so don’t listen to any sports expert without forming your own opinion. After all, how do they forecast the results? What particular events from the Dolphins’ activity should you count?

Here’s the big secret – sports is math. There are several particular factors that influence the result of the match:

Previous experience. Do the Miami Dolphins’ compete with this particular team? If so, the result will most likely repeat itself. But be attentive – if the team members change, this aspect doesn’t count. So, the win over the Washington Redskins in 1974 will hardly (not at all, in fact) influence the current competition. The games against the same teams. Let’s assume that Dolphins’ won against team A. Now they compete with team B, and the team lost to team A previously. What conclusion can you make? Sure, the Dolphins are likely to beat team B as well. General ratio. Experts always count the overall number of wins and losses of each team. Again, only the recent seasons, played by THE SAME players, are counted.

That is why experts often advise placing bets at the end of the season or after a number of significant wins. If the season has only started, or the team has changed the members, it is better to wait for more determined matches.

Conclusion: Bet on Miami Dolphins or Not

Waiting for one answer would be naive – have experts expressed the same opinions at least once? Most bettors and sports journalists were impressed by the team’s 2023 results. Thus, the 2024 NFL season will most likely bring them some wins.

But the problem is, their further rivals have almost the same win/lose ratio and showed good results as well. Also, the Dolphins experienced some financial troubles. Experts say that it influenced a so-called “talent level” among the members. Also, journalists are concerned about Christian Wilkins and whether he accepts such a low salary. Maybe the member changes are coming. Thus, it is recommended to pass the first games in 2024 and bet on the next ones according to the previous results.