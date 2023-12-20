Former Miami Dolphins DT Ndamukong Suh visited with the Miami Dolphins today. No word if the Dolphins offered Suh a contract. In 2015, Miami signed Suh to a six-year, $114 million contract with $60 million guaranteed. In March of 2018, Miami released Suh. Suh was on the Eagles in 2022, played in 8 games, started zero, and had 1 sack. In 2021 with Tampa Bay, he played in and started all 17 games and had 6 sacks.

Ndamukong Suh visited the #Dolphins today, according to the league’s transaction wire. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 20, 2023

More on this story as it develops.