After losing pass-rusher Jaelen Phillips for the season, the Dolphins have hosted a series of players for workouts, including three defensive linemen: Trevon Coley, Carlos Davis, and Justin Ellis. It appeared that the Dolphins were looking for some veteran help on the defensive interior despite the high level of play we’ve seen from Wilkins and Sieler. Coincidentally, that same week it was revealed that former second overall pick and Miami Dolphin, Ndamukong Suh, will be signing with a contending team soon. Now fast forward to today and it has been revealed that the team recently hosted Suh for a visit.

I for one would love this signing for several reasons: the most of all being the intensity and experience he brings to this team. Suh played in three playoff games with the Lions and Dolphins as he earned a reputation as one of the most intense players in the entire league, since leaving Miami in however, the defensive tackle has gone on to appear in a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, won one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and appeared in another Super Bowl last season with the Philadelphia Eagles. Suh was a tremendous player for the Dolphins years ago, and I think he could contribute to the franchise once again with not only the experience he has acquired over the years, but with the intensity he brings as well.

Another reason why I love the notion of signing Suh especially, is the idea of putting him and Wilkins next to each other. Suh has a notorious reputation and Wilkins is known for being able to get under players skin, Josh Allen especially. The thought of Suh and Wilkins doing whatever they can to get under Allen’s skin and throw him off his game in week 18 is amazing to me and I hope that Grier is strongly considering this move.