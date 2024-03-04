Miami has only had four picks in each of the past two drafts. Yes, part of the reason for that is Miami lost picks due to tampering and the NFL punishing the Dolphins organization. The other reason is that Chris Grier took an “F Them Picks” approach made popular by the LA Rams a few years back and traded valuable early-round picks for superstar players.

Acquiring Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb, and Jalen Ramsey via trade has drastically improved the Dolphins’ on-the-field play, leading them to back-to-back playoff appearances, something the organization hasn’t seen in decades.

Granted, they haven’t won a division or a playoff game with this approach, but it has led Miami to more success in recent decades.

So, the million-dollar question is: Should Miami continue down the path of the “F’ Them Picks” or pivot and try to maintain their drat picks and, if possible, go back to stockpilling as many picks as possible like they did in 2020 and 2021?

On one hand, one should say this “F’ Them Picks” is the path they chose and they should continue down it to see it through. Pivoting would only cause chaos; if you have two plans, you have none. It would also make the Sunday Morning ESPN report stating the Dolphins may have interest in trading for superstar cornerback L’Jarius Sneed make sense.

The Dolphins enter the 2024 draft with a lot holes, and in the secondary they are cutting Xavien Howard and have a void to fill at that position. Everyone “hopes” Cam Smith is the answer but the Dolphins and it’s fanbase has no idea if he can step in and fill Howard’s role and be a starter. Adding a proven star like Sneed would give Miami the best cornerback Tandeum in the NFL and show consistency with the “F’ Them Picks” approach they have used for the past two years.

This would involve Miami parting with this year’s first or second-round pick (or some combination of those picks and more) to acquire Sneed. Miami would be very limited and not add many players for the third straight draft.

On the other hand, if Miami pivots and goes away from the “F’ Them Picks” approach, it would signal a new direction for the front office and how they are constructing this roster. Coming off back-to-back drafts where not a lot of talent was added, Chris Grier may see this as a re-set year where he needs to acquire a few rookie pieces in the draft who can come in and contribute ASAP as either a starter, back-up, or at worst a special teams contributor.

If Miami loses Robert Hunt, Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, DeShon Elliott, Andrew Van Ginkel, or some combination of that group the Dolphins have a tall task in filling those positions. And you can make a case that trading down (if possible) from pick #21 and/or #55 to acquire more picks would be a reasonable approach to take. Not to mention, with the recently departed defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, it may be a heavy lift for Grier to get as many players as possible to fit the new scheme Anthony Weaver is going to implement, so acquiring more picks may be the wise approach.

Sometimes being flexible with your approach is the best approach and Grier doing a pivot is in the best interest of the organization.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out in the next two months and which path Chris Grier takes in re-tooling this Miami Dolphins roster. There are plusses and minuses to each approach and no sure-fire right answer.