In this week’s TuAmigos Podcast which is part of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network and Carter and Jorge talk about a variety of topics in the world of the Miami Dolphins. Carter and Jorge talk about Phillip Lindsay as a potential Dolphins running back (this was recorded before he was signed by Miami), and Jason Garrett being fired by the NY Giants. They also play the game KISS, MARRY, KILL with the Miami Dolphins skill position players for 2022. They also debate Tua’s long 65-yard touchdown pass to Mack Hollins. All of this and more on today’s TuAmigos Podcast which is part of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network.







Loading...

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE