On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show, Mike and Tom break down the Dolphins’ 4th straight victory as they beat the Carolina Panthers 33-10 Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. It was a total team effort as the Dolphins got a touchdown on a blocked punt, an interception ran back to the 9-yard line to set up an easy touchdown, as well as an efficient day from second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Rookies Jevon Holland, Jaylen Waddle, and Jaelan Phillips also had big days for the Dolphins in the win. Phillip Lindsay and Myles Gaskin provided a nice 1-2 punch in the running game, and overall this was by far the best win the team has had all season. We give out our game balls and look ahead to next week’s opponent the NY Giants. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show.
Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast areJarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Brandon Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Frank “the Tank” Fleming, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.