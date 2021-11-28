On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show, Mike and Tom break down the Dolphins’ 4th straight victory as they beat the Carolina Panthers 33-10 Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. It was a total team effort as the Dolphins got a touchdown on a blocked punt, an interception ran back to the 9-yard line to set up an easy touchdown, as well as an efficient day from second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Rookies Jevon Holland, Jaylen Waddle, and Jaelan Phillips also had big days for the Dolphins in the win. Phillip Lindsay and Myles Gaskin provided a nice 1-2 punch in the running game, and overall this was by far the best win the team has had all season. We give out our game balls and look ahead to next week’s opponent the NY Giants. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show.



Loading...

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE