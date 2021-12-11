For the second day in a row, the Dolphins have placed another running back on the COVID-19 List. Salvon Ahmed tested positive for COVID-19 per Tom Pellissero of the NFL Network and his status for the December 19th Jets game is now up in the air. On Friday the Dolphins placed running back Myles Gaskin on the COVID-19 list. The Dolphins were already thin at running back with Phillip Lindsay missing last Sunday’s game vs the NY Giants and the team placing Patrick Laird on IR earlier this week. One would wonder if the Dolphins would promote rookie 7th round pick Gerrid Doaks to the active roster or if they will look to sign a veteran free agent running back at this time. The worry with Doaks is can he pass block enough to keep Tua from not being hit and with four games left in the season and a very slim chance of making the playoffs the Dolphins coaching staff may not want to risk Tua behind a rookie running back and his shaky pass-blocking ability.

Currently, the only healthy running back aside from Doaks on the Dolphins roster is Duke Johnson (who is also on the practice squad) so the team may be looking to bring someone in from the outside in the coming days.

More on this story as it develops.