On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Ian are back with their Christmas Spectacular Holiday Show! The guys talk about all of the latest news in the world of the Miami Dolphins and recap the Dolphins win over the NY Jets. They talk about the outstanding play of Duke Johnson and question why wasn’t Duke Johnson active and playing against the Panthers and Giants in recent weeks. They go over the list of players who are no longer on the COVID list and which players are now on the COVID list for the Miami Dolphins. They read listener emails sent in and also preview this week’s game vs the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football and talk about what the Dolphins must do to go come out with their seventh straight victory. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.



