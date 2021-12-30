Drafted 8th overall in the 2012 NFL Draft, Ryan Tannehill was the highest-drafted quarterback that the Dolphins had selected since they took Bob Griese with the 4th overall pick in 1967. Tannehill quarterbacked the Dolphins for six seasons and provided more stability at the position than anyone Miami had rolled out there in the years following Dan Marino’s retirement. Tannehill’s tenure did not lead to much success in Miami outside of 2016 when the team made the playoffs despite his season-ending knee injury. Tannehill may not have been an elite-level QB while playing in Miami Gardens, but he certainly faced more criticism than was likely deserved.

Miami eventually cleaned house following the 2018 season and traded RT to the Titans with a 6th-round pick in exchange for a 4th-round pick and a 7th-round pick. He quickly unseated Marcus Mariota from his starting job in Tenessee and played so well that the Titans rewarded him with a 4-year, $118M extension in the Spring of 2020. Now, he’s back to where it all started with the opportunity to deflate the impressive run that the Dolphins have been on, and crush their hopes of finishing the season on a 9-0 streak en route to the playoffs.



This will be the first time that Tannehill has faced Miami since settling in Tenessee, and there is no doubt he would love to put the dagger in the 2021 Dolphins. Though, he will have to do it without his biggest offensive weapon, Derrick Henry. Since Henry landed on the Injured Reserve earlier this season, Tannehill has mostly struggled to keep the offense moving effectively. He is currently having one of his worst seasons as a starter, posting 3,327 yards along with 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions through 15 games. However, the Titans have been able to weather the storm and still maintain a 10-5 record.

The Dolphins’ defense has been on an absolute tear during their 7-game winning streak and will pose a large task for Tannehill in his return. He may not have Derrick Henry to run the offense through, but he will have his top 2 alpha receivers in A.J. Brown and Julio Jones. Will it be enough to overcome Brian Flores’ vaunted defense and stifle Miami’s playoff hopes? We will have that answer on Sunday. It is sure to be a tense reunion with a lot on the line for both sides. Ryan Tannehill and the New England Patriots are all that stand between the Dolphins and a 7th-seed playoff berth, and it is sure to get interesting.