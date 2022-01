In this overly long episode of the Damn Dolphins Podcast, Madman Mike & Robbie T break down why the Dolphins fired Brian Flores (and it has nothing to do with on-field results). Mike also goes through some of the odd-ball moves the coach has made throughout his tenure that the mainstream media doesn’t mention. Rob preaches on why “patience” shouldn’t be a dying virtue in the NFL & at the end gives his thoughts on the upcoming divisional round of the playoffs.





